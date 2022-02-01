League Two
Port ValePort Vale19:45Forest GreenForest Green Rovers
Venue: Vale Park, England

Port Vale v Forest Green Rovers

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Port Vale

Formation 3-5-2

  • 22Holy
  • 6Smith
  • 16Martin
  • 5Hall
  • 7Worrall
  • 8Garrity
  • 4Walker
  • 23Pett
  • 15Hussey
  • 29Edmondson
  • 9Wilson

Substitutes

  • 3Jones
  • 14Hurst
  • 19Amoo
  • 20Charsley
  • 24Harratt
  • 26Stone
  • 30Cooper

Forest Green

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1McGee
  • 22Godwin-Malife
  • 15Moore-Taylor
  • 6Cargill
  • 2Wilson
  • 7Stevenson
  • 21Hendry
  • 12Allen
  • 10Aitchison
  • 14Matt
  • 9Stevens

Substitutes

  • 3Bernard
  • 4Sweeney
  • 8Adams
  • 18Young
  • 24Thomas
  • 25McAteer
  • 28March
Referee:
Tom Reeves

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green26177255213458
2Tranmere2714672819948
3Newport28138746351147
4Sutton United27145843331047
5Northampton2613673324945
6Mansfield2613583731644
7Swindon2611964132942
8Exeter261011537261141
9Port Vale25116837271039
10Salford28107113128337
11Bradford2781273432236
12Bristol Rovers2510693436-236
13Crawley26105113136-535
14Harrogate2596103838033
15Leyton Orient25711737241332
16Hartlepool2787122537-1231
17Stevenage28710112842-1431
18Rochdale2561183032-229
19Walsall2778123037-729
20Carlisle2769121935-1627
21Barrow2768132735-826
22Colchester2668122336-1326
23Oldham2647152242-2019
24Scunthorpe28310152149-2819
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC