Bradford City v Leyton Orient

BradfordBradford City19:45Leyton OrientLeyton Orient
Line-ups
Bradford
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 12Bass
- 2Threlkeld
- 6Songo'o
- 4O'Connor
- 14Foulds
- 18Watt
- 22Sutton
- 10Walker
- 8Cooke
- 25Daly
- 9Cook
Substitutes
- 1O'Donnell
- 3Ridehalgh
- 11Gilliead
- 16Kelleher
- 20Robinson
- 23Elliott
- 24Cousin-Dawson
Leyton Orient
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 22Vigouroux
- 15Mitchell
- 19Beckles
- 5Happe
- 14Khan
- 34Coleman
- 18Pratley
- 11Archibald
- 26Kyprianou
- 9Smith
- 16Drinan
Substitutes
- 1Sargeant
- 17Moss
- 20Sotiriou
- 21Young
- 28Nkrumah
- 32Brown
- 35Ray
- Referee:
- Darren Handley
Match report will appear here.