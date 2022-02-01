League Two
BradfordBradford City19:45Leyton OrientLeyton Orient
Venue: The Utilita Energy Stadium, England

Bradford City v Leyton Orient

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Bradford

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 12Bass
  • 2Threlkeld
  • 6Songo'o
  • 4O'Connor
  • 14Foulds
  • 18Watt
  • 22Sutton
  • 10Walker
  • 8Cooke
  • 25Daly
  • 9Cook

Substitutes

  • 1O'Donnell
  • 3Ridehalgh
  • 11Gilliead
  • 16Kelleher
  • 20Robinson
  • 23Elliott
  • 24Cousin-Dawson

Leyton Orient

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 22Vigouroux
  • 15Mitchell
  • 19Beckles
  • 5Happe
  • 14Khan
  • 34Coleman
  • 18Pratley
  • 11Archibald
  • 26Kyprianou
  • 9Smith
  • 16Drinan

Substitutes

  • 1Sargeant
  • 17Moss
  • 20Sotiriou
  • 21Young
  • 28Nkrumah
  • 32Brown
  • 35Ray
Referee:
Darren Handley

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green26177255213458
2Tranmere2714672819948
3Newport28138746351147
4Sutton United27145843331047
5Northampton2613673324945
6Mansfield2613583731644
7Swindon2611964132942
8Exeter261011537261141
9Port Vale25116837271039
10Salford28107113128337
11Bradford2781273432236
12Bristol Rovers2510693436-236
13Crawley26105113136-535
14Harrogate2596103838033
15Leyton Orient25711737241332
16Hartlepool2787122537-1231
17Stevenage28710112842-1431
18Rochdale2561183032-229
19Walsall2778123037-729
20Carlisle2769121935-1627
21Barrow2768132735-826
22Colchester2668122336-1326
23Oldham2647152242-2019
24Scunthorpe28310152149-2819
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC