League One
Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday19:45MorecambeMorecambe
Venue: Hillsborough, England

Sheffield Wednesday v Morecambe

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Sheff Wed

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Peacock-Farrell
  • 38Storey
  • 16Dean
  • 5Hutchinson
  • 41Mendez-Laing
  • 17Dele-Bashiru
  • 14Byers
  • 10Bannan
  • 18Johnson
  • 11Windass
  • 20Kamberi

Substitutes

  • 2Palmer
  • 13Paterson
  • 24Berahino
  • 28Wildsmith
  • 32Hunt
  • 34Brennan
  • 40Sow

Morecambe

Formation 4-3-3

  • 30Carson
  • 21Cooney
  • 4O'Connor
  • 2McLaughlin
  • 5Bedeau
  • 18Phillips
  • 8Diagouraga
  • 19McLoughlin
  • 24Gnahoua
  • 9Stockton
  • 17Ayunga

Substitutes

  • 1Letheren
  • 10Wildig
  • 11Connolly
  • 14Obika
  • 25McCalmont
  • 27Fane
  • 31Bennett
Referee:
Ollie Yates

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rotherham27175548183056
2Wigan25174447242355
3Sunderland29166753391454
4MK Dons29157748321652
5Wycombe29157746341252
6Oxford Utd28147750331749
7Plymouth28138747351247
8Sheff Wed27111063732543
9Ipswich29118104738941
10Burton28116113534139
11Portsmouth2710893027338
12Cambridge2891093840-237
13Accrington28107113545-1037
14Charlton28106123633336
15Bolton27105123937235
16Shrewsbury2988132731-432
17Cheltenham28711103246-1432
18Lincoln City2787123236-431
19Fleetwood2879124249-730
20Wimbledon27611103240-829
21Morecambe2877144055-1528
22Crewe2857162447-2322
23Gillingham28310152351-2819
24Doncaster2854192052-3219
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC