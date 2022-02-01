League One
WiganWigan Athletic19:45Oxford UtdOxford United
Venue: DW Stadium, England

Wigan Athletic v Oxford United

Line-ups

Wigan

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 12Amos
  • 8Power
  • 5Whatmough
  • 16Tilt
  • 27Darikwa
  • 4Naylor
  • 18Shinnie
  • 11Massey
  • 19Lang
  • 23McClean
  • 39Humphrys

Substitutes

  • 1Jones
  • 2Watts
  • 7Edwards
  • 15Kerr
  • 20Bayliss
  • 28Magennis
  • 30Aasgaard

Oxford Utd

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Stevens
  • 2Long
  • 5Moore
  • 16McNally
  • 42Seddon
  • 8Brannagan
  • 26Kane
  • 18McGuane
  • 10Sykes
  • 9Taylor
  • 23Bodin

Substitutes

  • 1Eastwood
  • 7Williams
  • 11Winnall
  • 14Forde
  • 15Mousinho
  • 27Holland
  • 29Davis
Referee:
Andrew Kitchen

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rotherham27175548183056
2Wigan25174447242355
3Sunderland29166753391454
4MK Dons29157748321652
5Wycombe29157746341252
6Oxford Utd28147750331749
7Plymouth28138747351247
8Sheff Wed27111063732543
9Ipswich29118104738941
10Burton28116113534139
11Portsmouth2710893027338
12Cambridge2891093840-237
13Accrington28107113545-1037
14Charlton28106123633336
15Bolton27105123937235
16Shrewsbury2988132731-432
17Cheltenham28711103246-1432
18Lincoln City2787123236-431
19Fleetwood2879124249-730
20Wimbledon27611103240-829
21Morecambe2877144055-1528
22Crewe2857162447-2322
23Gillingham28310152351-2819
24Doncaster2854192052-3219
View full League One table

