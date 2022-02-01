League One
DoncasterDoncaster Rovers19:45RotherhamRotherham United
Venue: Eco-Power Stadium, England

Doncaster Rovers v Rotherham United

Line-ups

Doncaster

Formation 4-3-3

  • 12Mitchell
  • 2Knoyle
  • 3Younger
  • 5Olowu
  • 28Horton
  • 14Smith
  • 7Clayton
  • 10Rowe
  • 19Seaman
  • 45Odubeko
  • 20Dodoo

Substitutes

  • 1Jones
  • 6Williams
  • 13Jackson
  • 21Martin
  • 22Galbraith
  • 25Agard
  • 46Griffiths

Rotherham

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 31Vickers
  • 2Harding
  • 20Ihiekwe
  • 3Mattock
  • 4Barlaser
  • 11Ogbene
  • 18Rathbone
  • 8Wiles
  • 14Miller
  • 24Smith
  • 9Grigg

Substitutes

  • 1Johansson
  • 6Wood
  • 10Ladapo
  • 16Lindsay
  • 17Ferguson
  • 19Kayode
  • 22Odoffin
Referee:
Scott Oldham

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rotherham27175548183056
2Wigan25174447242355
3Sunderland29166753391454
4MK Dons29157748321652
5Wycombe29157746341252
6Oxford Utd28147750331749
7Plymouth28138747351247
8Sheff Wed27111063732543
9Ipswich29118104738941
10Burton28116113534139
11Portsmouth2710893027338
12Cambridge2891093840-237
13Accrington28107113545-1037
14Charlton28106123633336
15Bolton27105123937235
16Shrewsbury2988132731-432
17Cheltenham28711103246-1432
18Lincoln City2787123236-431
19Fleetwood2879124249-730
20Wimbledon27611103240-829
21Morecambe2877144055-1528
22Crewe2857162447-2322
23Gillingham28310152351-2819
24Doncaster2854192052-3219
View full League One table

