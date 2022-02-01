Doncaster Rovers v Rotherham United

DoncasterDoncaster Rovers19:45RotherhamRotherham United
Line-ups
Doncaster
Formation 4-3-3
- 12Mitchell
- 2Knoyle
- 3Younger
- 5Olowu
- 28Horton
- 14Smith
- 7Clayton
- 10Rowe
- 19Seaman
- 45Odubeko
- 20Dodoo
Substitutes
- 1Jones
- 6Williams
- 13Jackson
- 21Martin
- 22Galbraith
- 25Agard
- 46Griffiths
Rotherham
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 31Vickers
- 2Harding
- 20Ihiekwe
- 3Mattock
- 4Barlaser
- 11Ogbene
- 18Rathbone
- 8Wiles
- 14Miller
- 24Smith
- 9Grigg
Substitutes
- 1Johansson
- 6Wood
- 10Ladapo
- 16Lindsay
- 17Ferguson
- 19Kayode
- 22Odoffin
- Referee:
- Scott Oldham
Match report will appear here.