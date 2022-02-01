League One
BoltonBolton Wanderers20:00CambridgeCambridge United
Venue: University of Bolton Stadium, England

Bolton Wanderers v Cambridge United

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Bolton

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 19Trafford
  • 2Jones
  • 5Almeida Santos
  • 6Johnston
  • 13Fossey
  • 4Williams
  • 16Morley
  • 3John
  • 17Afolayan
  • 10Charles
  • 11Bakayoko

Substitutes

  • 9Bödvarsson
  • 12Dixon
  • 15Aimson
  • 22Sadlier
  • 25Thomason
  • 27Baptiste
  • 29Gordon

Cambridge

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Mitov
  • 2Williams
  • 15Okedina
  • 3Iredale
  • 11Dunk
  • 4Digby
  • 19May
  • 26Knibbs
  • 27Worman
  • 7Brophy
  • 10Smith

Substitutes

  • 8O'Neil
  • 17Tolaj
  • 23Lankester
  • 24Sherring
  • 25Mannion
  • 28Bennett
  • 36Akanbi
Referee:
Andy Haines

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rotherham27175548183056
2Wigan25174447242355
3Sunderland29166753391454
4MK Dons29157748321652
5Wycombe29157746341252
6Oxford Utd28147750331749
7Plymouth28138747351247
8Sheff Wed27111063732543
9Ipswich29118104738941
10Burton28116113534139
11Portsmouth2710893027338
12Cambridge2891093840-237
13Accrington28107113545-1037
14Charlton28106123633336
15Bolton27105123937235
16Shrewsbury2988132731-432
17Cheltenham28711103246-1432
18Lincoln City2787123236-431
19Fleetwood2879124249-730
20Wimbledon27611103240-829
21Morecambe2877144055-1528
22Crewe2857162447-2322
23Gillingham28310152351-2819
24Doncaster2854192052-3219
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC