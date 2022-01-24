Last updated on .From the section Dundee

Niall McGinn had featured 11 times for Aberdeen this season

Niall McGinn has joined Dundee from Aberdeen on an 18-month deal.

The Northern Ireland winger, 34, was in his second spell at Pittodrie, having re-joined from Gwangju in 2017.

McGinn has scored 112 goals in 529 club appearances and netted six times in 67 games for his country.

And he could make his debut for second-bottom Dundee in Wednesday's Scottish Premiership meeting with St Johnstone, who are two points below James McPake's side.

After spells with Dungannon Swifts and Derry City, McGinn joined Celtic in 2009 and left for Aberdeen three years later, shortly after a loan spell at Brentford.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.