Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

The Scottish Premiership clubs return to league action in midweek after Scottish Cup games at the weekend.

Catch up with all the team news and stats and choose your club's preferred XI for Wednesday's matches.

Dundee United v Ross County

Dundee United will assess their squad ahead of the game, with a few players nursing bumps and bruises following the Scottish Cup win at Kilmarnock. Liam Smith (knee) and Kai Fotheringham (ankle) are working their way back to fitness.

Ross County midfielder Jordan Tillson serves the final match of his suspension. Boss Malky Mackay is close to a full squad with Matthew Wright and Adam MacKinnon available again after being cup-tied for Saturday's defeat by Livingston.

Midfielder David Cancola is set to miss out but Ash Maynard-Brewer, Alex Iacovitti, Regan Charles-Cook, Joseph Hungbo and Jack Baldwin could play after being unfit to feature in West Lothian.

Dundee United boss Thomas Courts: "I have always felt calm and clear and tried to put a little bit of composure and make sure the players know that I am still fully in control, which I always have been.

"So I think [beating Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup] will probably just give them a little bit of validation about the work we are been doing and get them into a position where we can win games. They will be feeling good after that."

Ross County manager Malky Mackay: "It's a tough game. We are at Tannadice, away from home, against a team that have just bought the top goalscorer in the league.

"They have paid a lot of money for him and they have paid him a lot of money in wages, I believe. A club that are spending money like that will expect a return."

Did you know? Dundee United have only lost one of their past eight Scottish Premiership matches against Ross County and County have only won two of their nine top-flight away games at United.

Hearts v Celtic

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson expects to have John Souttar in his squad. The defender missed Saturday's cup win over Auchinleck Talbot with an ankle injury after Rangers made a failed bid to take him to Ibrox months before scheduled.

Beni Baningime is in contention to start following a knee problem, while Ben Woodburn is back following a Covid-19 absence. Defender Taylor Moore (thigh) is out.

Celtic captain Callum McGregor (face) and fellow midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi (ankle) will miss the trip to Gorgie. Attacker Liel Abada should be okay after he sustained a knock in the Scottish Cup victory over Alloa.

Striker Kyogo Furuhashi remains on the sidelines along with midfielder David Turnbull and striker Albian Ajeti (all hamstring).

Hearts defender Craig Halkett: "To have the chance to beat Celtic and go six points behind them is a massive opportunity and one the boys really want to do."

Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley: "I feel ready [for a debut]. I have played enough games this season so I think I am in a good place physically and I have had a few days training with the boys so I am feeling good. If I am called upon I will be ready."

Did you know? Hearts are looking to pick up back-to-back home league wins over Celtic for the first time since 2006 but Celtic are unbeaten in 15 league matches.

Motherwell v Hibernian

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander has an unchanged squad. Ricki Lamie and Mark O'Hara remain on the sidelines.

New signing Demetri Mitchell could make his Hibs debut after joining from Blackpool. Elias Melkersen's work permit has been approved but the Norwegian striker is unlikely to go straight into the squad.

Paul McGinn returns from a ban but Harry Clarke and Kyle Magennis are still unavailable through injury and Ryan Porteous is suspended.

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander: "Defensively we need to have a look at our pool of players and see if we can add to that because I still feel there are things we need to iron out and get better at.

"We've got options but there's a few injuries in there and we are looking long term as well - for next season and beyond."

Hibs manager Shaun Maloney: "Martin [Boyle] will be missed on the park and off it but that's football. We love what he's done for this club and we hope he has an amazing time in his new venture but now we have to find a solution to replace the attributes he had."

Did you know? Motherwell have won each of their past four home league games but Hibernian have won both of their past two league visits to Motherwell.

Rangers v Livingston

Rangers have lost Ianis Hagi for the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery, but Giovanni van Bronckhorst welcomes Ryan Jack and Scott Arfield back into contention.

Forward Joel Nouble could make his Livi debut after returning on loan from Arbroath.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst: He said: "Livingston have shown this season already that they can be very hard to beat. In the away game, we had a tough game and scored the third goal later than we wanted.

"They are quite a good team with a good spirit, they keep it compact so we have to make sure we are on top of the game to get the three points."

Livingston manager David Martindale: "I feel like I'm a better player after my time at Arbroath. I don't think the loan could have gone any better. Hopefully Arbroath are in the Premiership with us next season. The story behind it is unbelievable."

Did you know? Rangers have won 10 of their past 11 league matches against Livingston but Livi have won three of their past five league games.

St Johnstone v Dundee

St Johnstone could have new signing John Mahon in their squad, but the Irish defender is not ready to start. Callum Hendry has been recalled from a loan spell with Kilmarnock and Cammy MacPherson's loan spell from St Mirren is now a permanent move.

Midfielders Craig Bryson (ankle) and David Wotherspoon (knee) are long-term absentees while Michael O'Halloran (hamstring) drops out and Callum Booth is a doubt.

Dundee could hand Niall McGinn a debut after signing the 34-year-old winger from Aberdeen. Canadian midfielder Jay Chapman is also in line for his first appearance after arriving in Scotland.

Jordan Marshall will miss the match through injury while Cillian Sheridan (Achilles) and Lee Ashcroft (hamstring) are long-term absentees.

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson: "For me, it's about staying positive. It's difficult times but I definitely believe that if you shrink away from things at this time then you will be in trouble. I am going to be there fighting."

Dundee defender Ryan Sweeney: "We've had a few opportunities to distance ourselves from the bottom of the table and this is another one, so we'll be doing our best to take it. We go there in good confidence after our win over Dumbarton at the weekend."

Did you know? St Johnstone have won six of their past seven home league matches against Dundee, who are aiming for back-to-back league wins over Saints.

