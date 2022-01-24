Last updated on .From the section Swindon

Josh Davison's move to Swindon Town is his third loan spell in the past two seasons

Swindon Town have signed Charlton Athletic forward Josh Davison on loan until the end of the season.

Davison, 22, has scored five goals in 23 appearances for the Addicks this season, and had loan spells at Woking and Forest Green Rovers in 2020-21.

He joined Charlton from non-league football in October 2019, having previously spent time at Peterborough.

"He knows what it's like to be at a big club and play in front of big crowds," said director of football Ben Chorley.

