Amy Irons is still trailing behind the pundits in this season's Sportscene Predictions but one win could turn her campaign around.

For the midweek Scottish Premiership matches, BBC Scotland's The Nine presenter takes on Off the Ball host Stuart Cosgrove.

There are 40 points up for grabs for forecasting the correct scoreline and 10 for guessing the right outcome.

Amy Irons Stuart Cosgrove St Mirren v Aberdeen (Tue) 1-1 1-1 Dundee United v Ross County 1-0 2-2 Hearts v Celtic 2-2 1-2 Motherwell v Hibernian 1-2 2-1 Rangers v Livingston 1-0 2-0 St Johnstone v Dundee 0-0 2-1

All games Wednesday at 19:45 GMT unless stated

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22

Pundit Score Chris Iwelumo 170 Neil Alexander 100 Richard Foster 80 & 50 Kris Doolan 80 Richard Gordon 70 Stuart Kettlewell 70 Craig Levein 70 Rory Loy 70 James McFadden 70 Michael Stewart 70 Charlie Adam 60 Tam Cowan 60 Julie Fleeting 60 Willie Miller 50 Leanne Crichton 40 Steven Thompson 40 Allan Preston 30 Marvin Bartley 10 Derek Ferguson 10

Total scores Amy 910 Pundits 1210