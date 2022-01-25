Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits

Amy Irons

Amy Irons is still trailing behind the pundits in this season's Sportscene Predictions but one win could turn her campaign around.

For the midweek Scottish Premiership matches, BBC Scotland's The Nine presenter takes on Off the Ball host Stuart Cosgrove.

There are 40 points up for grabs for forecasting the correct scoreline and 10 for guessing the right outcome.

Amy IronsStuart Cosgrove
St Mirren v Aberdeen (Tue)1-11-1
Dundee United v Ross County1-02-2
Hearts v Celtic2-21-2
Motherwell v Hibernian1-22-1
Rangers v Livingston1-02-0
St Johnstone v Dundee0-02-1

All games Wednesday at 19:45 GMT unless stated

St Mirren v Aberdeen (Tue, 19:45)

St Mirren v Aberdeen

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Stuart's prediction: 1-1

Dundee United v Ross County

Dundee United v Ross County

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Stuart's prediction: 2-2

Hearts v Celtic

Hearts v Celtic

Amy's prediction: 2-2

Stuart's prediction: 1-2

Motherwell v Hibernian

Motherwell v Hibernain

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Stuart's prediction: 2-1

Rangers v Livingston

Rangers v Livingston

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Stuart's prediction: 2-0

St Johnstone v Dundee

St Johnstone v Dundee

Amy's prediction: 0-0

Stuart's prediction: 2-1

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22

PunditScore
Chris Iwelumo170
Neil Alexander100
Richard Foster80 & 50
Kris Doolan80
Richard Gordon70
Stuart Kettlewell70
Craig Levein70
Rory Loy70
James McFadden70
Michael Stewart70
Charlie Adam60
Tam Cowan60
Julie Fleeting60
Willie Miller50
Leanne Crichton40
Steven Thompson40
Allan Preston30
Marvin Bartley10
Derek Ferguson10
Total scores
Amy910
Pundits1210
Amy v Pundits
P19W6D3L11

