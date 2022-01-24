Ollie Palmer has also played for Woking, Mansfield Town, Leyton Orient and Lincoln City.

Wrexham have broken their transfer record to sign striker Ollie Palmer from League One AFC Wimbledon.

Palmer drops down into the National League with the ambitious Welsh club having paid £300,000 for the 30-year-old.

It is the biggest transfer fee Wrexham have paid out under the ownership of Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

It also surpasses the £210,000 paid to Liverpool for Joey Jones in 1978.

Palmer, who has signed a three-and-a-half year deal at the Racecourse played and scored for Wimbledon in their 1-1 draw with Burton at the weekend, taking his tally to eight for the season.

He made 50 appearances for the Dons after joining from Crawley in August 2020, having also previously played for Lincoln, Leyton Orient and Grimbsy after starting out in non-league.

The Surrey-born forward becomes Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson's first signing of the January window and the sixth arrival since the summer to leave an EFL club for the Racecourse.

Wrexham manager Parkinson - who hopes to have Palmer available for Tuesday's game against Grimsby - said of the deal: "I'm absolutely delighted. Ollie was a player we wanted right from the offset.

"These things take time, and they can be difficult, but credit to Rob and Ryan for sanctioning the deal and to everyone else involved in getting the deal over the line, because when you're attracting a player from a higher league, the deals are never easy. I'm absolutely delighted we've finalised the signing.

"He gives us presence, but he's also got quality and that was important for us - we want good footballers. He's got good technical ability, he's a good character and he'll be an excellent addition to the squad."

Wimbledon chief executive Joe Palmer said: "Wrexham offered a substantial fee for Ollie - and also made him an irresistible personal offer.

"In the end, though, it was entirely Ollie's decision to leave. We couldn't have offered him anywhere near what he was being offered and the last thing we wanted to do was force him to stay against his will. That wouldn't have been in anyone's best interests."