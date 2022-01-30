Christian Eriksen: Former Tottenham midfielder joins Brentford on six-month deal

Eriksen spent seven years at Tottenham
Eriksen scored 69 goals in 305 appearances for Tottenham

Brentford have signed Denmark and former Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen on a six-month deal.

Eriksen has not played since suffering a cardiac arrest during Denmark's match against Finland at Euro 2020 last June.

He was subsequently fitted with an implanted cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) - a type of pacemaker.

"We have taken an unbelievable opportunity to bring a world-class player to Brentford," head coach Thomas Frank said.

The 29-year-old won the league title with Inter Milan last season, but the Italians and Eriksen agreed to cancel his contract in December as players fitted with an ICD cannot compete in Serie A.

However, the Premier League does not have the same regulations.

After leaving Inter, Eriksen started training alone at Danish side Odense Boldklub - where he was previously a youth player - and outlined his aspirations of resuming his playing career in order to play for Denmark at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

He joined Inter in 2020 following a seven-year spell at Tottenham, during which he scored 69 goals in 305 games and helped the club reach the 2019 Champions League final.

Frank added: "He hasn't trained with a team for seven months but has done a lot of work on his own. He is fit but we will need to get him match fit and I am looking forward to seeing him work with the players and staff to get back towards his highest level.

"At his best, Christian has the ability to dictate games of football. He will also bring experience of top level football to the club. I expect him to have an impact in the dressing room and at the training ground."

Speaking to Danish broadcaster DR earlier this month, Eriksen said: "My dream is to rejoin the national team and play at Parken [Denmark's home stadium] again and prove that it was a one-timer and that it won't happen again.

"I want to prove I've moved on and that I can play for the national team again."

His agent, Martin Schoots, told the BBC: "Playing in England again would absolutely feel like coming home for Chris and his family.

"Christian has been treated exceptionally well by the British public, not only because of his top football skills, but also because of his human values, his modesty and altruism."

  • Comment posted by Tim Cole, today at 08:56

    Brilliant news. Imagine the cheers he'll get at every ground he visits.

  • Comment posted by dms, today at 08:56

    Absolutely brilliant signing and a no brainer for both parties.

  • Comment posted by Agent 47, today at 08:54

    Excellent signing and wishing Brentford many more years in top flight football.

  • Comment posted by Humpty Dumpty, today at 08:52

    Unleash the benefits as Boris would say.....

  • Comment posted by Devils Advocate, today at 08:50

    Quality signing for Brentford. Still surprised other teams didnt challenge for his signing, makes me wonder if he should really still be playing at the top level. Just hope he doesnt over do it. Best of luck to both.

  • Comment posted by TheRad177, today at 08:50

    Can't wait to see a few free-kicks from him in the prem again.

  • Comment posted by The Beautiful Game, today at 08:49

    Fantastic news & good luck.

  • Comment posted by Rob, today at 08:48

    delighted for him

  • Comment posted by Moronphobia, today at 08:45

    Best wishes stay well.

  • Comment posted by jamiesd, today at 08:45

    Brilliant, So happy for him. Hope this works out for all involved.

  • Comment posted by Sonny, today at 08:44

    Brilliant signing for all parties involved. A fantastic and intelligent player who will pass on so much knowledge to the younger squad members. Wish him all the best. 👍

  • Comment posted by cjb, today at 08:43

    I was hoping he may have started his comeback trail up here I. Scotland, where if we are honest he would stroll thru the games

    But not to be.

  • Comment posted by jacknifejohnny, today at 08:43

    Another great coup by Brentford. He will be adored here and will not have anything like the pressure he would have had at a "big club". Perfect for both parties.

  • Comment posted by richiep, today at 08:43

    Great signing! Only 29, so in his peak. Hope he no issues

  • Comment posted by Dex, today at 08:42

    Delighted to see him back but concerned after what happened before.
    Id rather see the lad hang his boots up and take care of himself and his family.
    Best if luck Christian!

    • Reply posted by Back of the Net, today at 08:56

      Back of the Net replied:
      He has a defibrillator fitted, he's actually in a much better position to be saved than someone who doesn't and suffers the same incident he had in the summer

  • Comment posted by its not you its me, today at 08:41

    Good luck

  • Comment posted by BlueDutch, today at 08:41

    I am so pleased that such a heartbreaking story, has such a happy ending. Brentford are exactly the right fit for him, especially because of their affinity with Danish players and a coach who knows the game so well. Since the Bees signed Scott Hogan from my club I have followed their progression from a decent 3rd tier team to one capable of beating any PL team on their day. Good luck to Christian.

  • Comment posted by liverpool4 ever, today at 08:40

    All the best to Christian Ericsson it's great to see you back playing again, y.n.w.a.

  • Comment posted by WheelsOnTheBusAreFallingOff, today at 08:40

    Monster signing even if only for half a season and after what happened. Best of luck to both parties.

  • Comment posted by Info Addict, today at 08:38

    The most wholesome signing in football history.

