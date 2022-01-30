Christian Eriksen: Former Tottenham midfielder joins Brentford on six-month deal
Last updated on .From the section Brentford
Brentford have signed Denmark and former Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen on a six-month deal.
Eriksen has not played since collapsing on the field and suffering a cardiac arrest during Denmark's match against Finland at Euro 2020 last June.
He was subsequently fitted with an implanted cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) - a type of pacemaker.
