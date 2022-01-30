Christian Eriksen: Former Tottenham midfielder joins Brentford on six-month deal

Brentford have signed Denmark and former Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen on a six-month deal.

Eriksen has not played since collapsing on the field and suffering a cardiac arrest during Denmark's match against Finland at Euro 2020 last June.

He was subsequently fitted with an implanted cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) - a type of pacemaker.

More to follow.

  • Comment posted by Half Hearted Waffle , today at 08:20

    Hope it goes well for the Lad.

  • Comment posted by eh, today at 08:20

    Good luck to him. Great player on his day

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 08:20

    Great signing for both parties. Hopefully he keeps well

  • Comment posted by Simba, today at 08:18

    Great signing for both parties. Good luck CE.

