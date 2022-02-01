League Two
ColchesterColchester United19:45RochdaleRochdale
Venue: JobServe Community Stadium, England

Colchester United v Rochdale

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Colchester

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 23Hornby
  • 22Tchamadeu
  • 18Eastman
  • 15Dallison-Lisbon
  • 17Kenlock
  • 28Huws
  • 8Skuse
  • 12Edwards
  • 11Sears
  • 10Judge
  • 24Akinde

Substitutes

  • 2Welch-Hayes
  • 6Sarpong-Wiredu
  • 7Hannant
  • 16Andrews
  • 19Dobra
  • 27Coxe
  • 44Collins

Rochdale

Formation 3-4-3

  • 33Coleman
  • 17Downing
  • 6O'Connell
  • 12Dorsett
  • 2O'Keeffe
  • 14Broadbent
  • 23Kelly
  • 26Clark
  • 10Newby
  • 29Campbell
  • 11Grant

Substitutes

  • 3White
  • 5Taylor
  • 7Dooley
  • 9Charman
  • 16Done
  • 18Odoh
  • 31Wade
Referee:
Craig Hicks

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green26177255213458
2Tranmere2714672819948
3Newport28138746351147
4Sutton United27145843331047
5Northampton2613673324945
6Mansfield2613583731644
7Swindon2611964132942
8Exeter261011537261141
9Port Vale25116837271039
10Salford28107113128337
11Bradford2781273432236
12Bristol Rovers2510693436-236
13Crawley26105113136-535
14Harrogate2596103838033
15Leyton Orient25711737241332
16Hartlepool2787122537-1231
17Stevenage28710112842-1431
18Rochdale2561183032-229
19Walsall2778123037-729
20Carlisle2769121935-1627
21Barrow2768132735-826
22Colchester2668122336-1326
23Oldham2647152242-2019
24Scunthorpe28310152149-2819
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC