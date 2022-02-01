Colchester United v Rochdale

ColchesterColchester United19:45RochdaleRochdale
Line-ups
Colchester
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 23Hornby
- 22Tchamadeu
- 18Eastman
- 15Dallison-Lisbon
- 17Kenlock
- 28Huws
- 8Skuse
- 12Edwards
- 11Sears
- 10Judge
- 24Akinde
Substitutes
- 2Welch-Hayes
- 6Sarpong-Wiredu
- 7Hannant
- 16Andrews
- 19Dobra
- 27Coxe
- 44Collins
Rochdale
Formation 3-4-3
- 33Coleman
- 17Downing
- 6O'Connell
- 12Dorsett
- 2O'Keeffe
- 14Broadbent
- 23Kelly
- 26Clark
- 10Newby
- 29Campbell
- 11Grant
Substitutes
- 3White
- 5Taylor
- 7Dooley
- 9Charman
- 16Done
- 18Odoh
- 31Wade
- Referee:
- Craig Hicks
Match report will appear here.