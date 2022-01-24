Last updated on .From the section St Mirren

Jim Goodwin says Jamie McGrath is 'in a good place now'

Scottish Premiership: St Mirren v Aberdeen Venue: SMISA Stadium Date: Tuesday, 25 January Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Jamie McGrath has held "clear the air" talks with St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin and the midfielder could feature against Aberdeen on Tuesday.

McGrath, 25, is in the last six months of his contract and was omitted from the Buddies' squad in the wins over Dundee United and Ayr United.

The Dons travel to take on St Mirren in Paisley.

"He's in a good place just now," said Goodwin, whose side are six points below sixth-placed Aberdeen.

"I had a really good conversation with him this morning and just told him to get back focusing on playing football and let all the off-field matters take care of themselves.

"That's why players have got agents at the end of the day. Let them deal with all the off-field stuff and Jamie needs to get back doing what he's good at, which is playing football and having a positive impact at St Mirren.

"Until something is confirmed or otherwise then Jamie will be part of our squad. We've cleared the air."

Goodwin says it's "very hard to say" whether Republic of Ireland cap McGrath will remain with the club after Monday's transfer deadline.

"We didn't expect him to be here after the summer window and here he is and the same thing might happen in this window," the manager said.

'Hopefully we can get one or two in'

Asked about potential incomings, Goodwin replied: "If we do manage to free up a bit of money before the window shuts then obviously I would like to strengthen in one or two areas.

"There's a board meeting tonight so I will beg and plead that they get the cheque book out and hopefully we can get one or two in before the window shuts."

Meanwhile, Goodwin says there are "ongoing talks" between St Mirren and St Johnstone over midfielder Cammy MacPherson.

MacPherson, 23, has signed a pre-contract with the Perth Saints and spent the first half of the season on loan at McDiarmid Park but has been recalled by the Buddies.