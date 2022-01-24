Joe Gormley and Jimmy Callacher in action during Cliftonville's 1-1 draw with Linfield on 1 October

Cliftonville will hope to get back to winning ways on their home patch when they host leaders Linfield in Tuesday night's Premiership match at Solitude.

The Reds bounced back from defeats by Crusaders and Glentoran at Solitude with a win over Larne at Inver Park.

Paddy McLaughlin's third-placed side trail the Blues by five points.

"They're the top dogs in the division, have been for a while, but if we play like we did at Larne on Friday you never know," said McLaughlin.

"It's going to be some battle and they're an excellent side, hopefully the fact we played Friday night help us," added the Reds boss of the game which will be broadcast live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

Linfield are on an 11-match unbeaten streak in the league, that consistent run having seen them win nine and draw two of their most recent top flight outings.

Instrumental in that sequence has been the Blues' hugely impressive defensive record - only 11 goals conceded - plus the form of striker Christy Manzinga, who has contributed 16 Premiership goals.

"Christy has been incredible for us this year, he has put in a lot of hard yards and scored crucial goals for us, including another one on Saturday [in a 2-0 victory over Glenavon]," said Blues' manager David Healy.

"It's also great credit to our back four because you're not always going to win games comfortably 3-0 or 4-0, so that kind of consistency is invaluable."

'Getting through the next few weeks unscathed'

After the clash with the Reds, the champions will face Coleraine, Larne and Glentoran in other key encounters, with a mouthwatering Irish Cup tie against Larne thrown in for good measure.

"A lot of the top teams are playing each other in January and February so we have to try and come out of the next four or five weeks unscathed.

"There are a lot of teams fighting and a lot of teams playing well so there are big challenges in the weeks ahead."

Also as part of Tuesday's six-match programme, second-placed Glentoran host Coleraine, who lie sixth, at the Oval.

The Bannsiders ended a run of seven Premiership outings without a win by easing past Carrick Rangers 3-0 at Ballycastle Road.

"Coleraine are as dangerous as they have always been. I've watched their games and they've been creating chances but having been putting them away as frequently as in the past.

"They are a quality team and will show up on Tuesday night with a strong team and try to win.

"We have to respect them the same way as when they were first or second last year because you can't underestimate any team in this league."

Elsewhere, Portadown play Crusaders, Warrenpoint Town face Larne, Glenavon host Dungannon Swifts and Carrick Rangers entertain Ballymena United.