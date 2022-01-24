Last updated on .From the section Football

Andrew Neal has now scored 10 goals in all competitions for Truro City

Truro City manager Paul Wotton says his team are good enough to beat any side in Southern Premier South after their 2-1 win over Hayes and Yeading.

Second-half goals from Zac Hartley and Andrew Neal put the White Tigers 2-0 up against third-placed Hayes before Omar Rowe pulled a goal back.

"I don't see it as a scalp or a giant-killing at all," Wotton said.

"I'd fancy us to beat anyone in this league when we do the right things," he added to BBC Radio Cornwall.

Truro stay 11th in the table, but have between three and six games in hand on the sides above them as they begin a busy period which will see them play eight games before the end of next month.

"Every win's a great win, but the first half was a pretty dour affair, neither goalkeeper had anything to do," he added.

"We said at half-time, 'can we have a little bit more quality in the final third?' and for the first 30 minutes of the second half, I thought we were absolutely fantastic.

"I think we were full value for our 2-1 victory, I think the lads were magnificent today."