Will Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Rodrigo Bentancur, Jesse Lingard and Aaron Ramsey be on the move?

Premier League clubs are preparing for what could be one of the busiest transfer deadline days in recent years, with January spending already far above last year.

The deadline in Europe's major leagues is on Monday, with the English top flight and Football League windows closing at 23:00 GMT.

Premier League clubs have spent about £195m going into deadline day, compared with £70m at the end of January 2021.

So when exactly is the deadline around Europe, who has already moved, what could happen and how can you follow it?

What could happen?

Newcastle United, who became one of the world's richest clubs after their Saudi Arabia-backed takeover in October, could stay busy as they attempt to build a team that can avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Manager Eddie Howe has agreed the signing of Brighton defender Dan Burn for £13m, which will take their January spending to almost £90m. The Magpies have been linked with a string of other players including Aston Villa left-back Matt Targett and Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah.

Several Premier League teams, including Newcastle, want Jesse Lingard - but Manchester United are reluctant to let him leave.

Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to make their first signings since Antonio Conte took over, having been frustrated by several deals falling through. They are working on deals for two Juventus players - Uruguay midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur and Sweden winger Dejan Kulusevski.

Another Juve player has been linked with the Premier League, with Newcastle, Burnley, Everton, Crystal Palace and Leeds United all reported to be interested in Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey.

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has not played since early December, is a reported loan target for Barcelona.

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has agreed to join Frank Lampard's Everton on loan, but the deal has not yet been confirmed, while centre-back Phil Jones has had talks with Ligue 1 side Bordeaux over a temporary move.

Manchester City are expected to confirm a deal for 21-year-old River Plate striker Julian Alvarez, although he is then set to return to the Argentine club on loan.

Other potential moves could see Tanguy Ndombele (Lyon, PSG), Japhet Tanganga (AC Milan) or Dele Alli leave Spurs.

Brentford are also trying to sign free agent Christian Eriksen, while Juventus' former Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has also been rumoured for a potential return to the Premier League.

Paris St-Germain have agreed terms with Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele, 24, which could spark a move by the Spanish club for Morata, Aubameyang or PSG's Mauro Icardi.

What has happened so far?

Luis Diaz will link up with Liverpool once he returns from Colombia duty

Liverpool made the biggest signing of the window in England on Sunday, with Porto's Colombia winger Luis Diaz joining in a deal worth 45m euros (£37.5m), with a further 15m euros (£12.5m) in potential bonuses.

Newcastle have already sealed Lyon's Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes for £35m with £6.6m in add-ons, Burnley striker Chris Wood for £25m and Atletico Madrid and England right-back Kieran Trippier for £12m.

There have been four other Premier League signings worth £10m or more.

Aston Villa signed Everton left-back Lucas Digne for £25m, while Everton bought two defenders for a combined £27m - Rangers' Nathan Patterson and Dynamo Kyiv's Vitalii Mykolenko.

Wolves made the loan signing of RB Leipzig forward Hwang Hee-chan permanent for £14m.

The biggest signing in Europe came when Juventus signed Fiorentina forward Dusan Vlahovic - who had been a target for several Premier League sides - for an initial £58m.

Aston Villa, Brentford and Southampton all signed goalkeepers on loans or as free agents, while Watford brought in five relatively unknown players - Edo Kayembe, Samir, Hassane Kamara, Maduka Okoye and Samuel Kalu.

Villa also signed Arsenal defender Calum Chambers on a free transfer.

Notable loan deals saw Villa take Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho and send Anwar El Ghazi to Everton, while Wolves signed Portugal Under-21 winger Chiquinho from Estoril for £3m.

Two players to leave the Premier League for La Liga on loan were Adama Traore (Wolves to Barcelona) and Anthony Martial (Manchester United to Sevilla), while United loaned Amad Diallo to Rangers.

When is the deadline?

The deadline for all of Europe's top leagues is on Monday, 31 January.

The Premier League and English Football League have theirs at 23:00 GMT, with the Scottish Premiership deadline at midnight.

In Germany's Bundesliga it is 17:00, while it is 19:00 in Italy's Serie A, and 23:00 in both Spain's La Liga and France's Ligue 1 (all GMT).

