Frank's side beat Swansea in the Championship play-off final last season to secure a place in the Premier League

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has signed a new contract with the club that runs until the end of the 2024-25 season.

The Dane led the Bees to promotion to the Premier League last season as they ended a 74-year exile from the top flight.

Frank's assistant Brian Riemer has also signed a new contract until 2025.

"They have been integral to the success that we've shared over recent seasons," said Brentford director of football Phil Giles.

"We want to continue to take Brentford forward, to compete with clubs far bigger than us, and to see how far we can progress.

"I am sure that we can build on the success that Thomas and Brian have helped deliver along with all of the other staff and players and look forward to what I hope will be a successful conclusion to the season and beyond."

Frank took over as Brentford manager in 2018 after stepping up from his role as assistant to Dean Smith, who left to take over as Aston Villa boss.

The Bees beat Arsenal 2-0 in their first Premier League game of the season and are 14th with 23 points from 23 games.