Scottish Premiership things to watch

We have more midweek action as the Scottish Premiership gets back into full swing and there's the promise of drama aplenty at both ends of the table.

Following St Mirren's win over Aberdeen on Tuesday, St Johnstone and Dundee look for a boost in the battle against relegation, with two points separating the toiling Tayside teams.

Meanwhile in the title fight, Celtic, who clawed back some ground last week, appear to have the tougher assignment at Tynecastle, while Rangers host improving opponents.

Let's have a look at what's in store...

A big night at the bottom

Callum Davidson enjoyed an incredible first season in management, landing an historic cup double. Halfway through his second term, the St Johnstone boss is in all sorts of trouble.

A bleak run of form took a seriously dark turn on Saturday with Saints' Scottish Cup defence ended by League 2 Kelty Hearts in what was a 10th successive defeat for the Perth club.

They can't buy a goal (11 in 21 league outings) and a stubborn defence that was the bedrock of last season's success is now prone to blundering.

With the backing of chairman Steve Brown, Davidson has started a January rebuild but a few more new faces may be needed on the quest for top flight survival.

Dundee, who have left McDiarmid Park empty-handed on six of their last seven visits, arrive in a similarly wretched state after losing six Premiership games on the spin since edging out Saints at Dens Park at the start of December.

The Dark Blues did at least stop the rot with a Scottish Cup win on Saturday but needed a second-half penalty to get past 10-man Dumbarton.

Livingston absolutely bossed the middle of the park against Dundee last week, while Davidson has been chopping and changing his midfield trio to no great effect.

These two are in danger of being cut adrift at the wrong end of the table, which really ramps up the tension for this Tayside tussle, so it could simply come down to which of these struggling sides wants it more.

Expect a high tempo at Tynecastle

Rangers-bound John Souttar celebrates his late winning goal against Celtic on 31 July

Much has changed at Celtic since they suffered an opening day defeat at Tynecastle. Just five of the players who started that 2-1 reverse began their latest Premiership victory against Hibernian.

Ange Postecoglou's side lost three of their first six league matches but are now unbeaten in 15 (12W 3D).

The Australian manager likes his team to come flying out of the blocks and Hibs were overwhelmed by Celtic's pace and dynamism in the press in the first 30 minutes, which has been a recurring theme.

Hearts have only lost one more game than Celtic in the league and have suffered defeat at home just once. They were victims of a rapid opening from Rangers that day in December and can anticipate more of the same this time.

As they did against Celtic in August, Hearts went toe-to-toe with Rangers, squandering several good chances, and it's highly unlikely anyone will get much time to dwell on the ball on the tight Tynecastle pitch.

It will be fast and it will be furious as Hearts seek back-to-back home league wins over Celtic for the first time since August 2006.

Who leads the line against Livingston for Rangers?

Rangers are missing a few key players and dropped points for the first time under Giovanni van Bronckhorst up in Aberdeen last week, but the champions, unbeaten in 30 home league matches, will be expected to return to winning ways here.

Rangers have won 10 of their last 11 league matches against Livingston (D1), keeping nine clean in the process, and the West Lothian side have lost all 12 of their top-flight visits to Ibrox since a goalless draw in August 2001.

Saying that, Livingston are much improved after a wobbly start to the season and have been beaten only once in their last six matches in all competitions, winning four of those.

Scott Pittman, Jason Holt and Stephane Omeonga form a tenacious midfield, so the visitors should put up a better fight than they did on the season's curtain raiser when they barely got a touch of the ball in a one-sided 3-0 loss.

With an Old Firm derby looming, Van Bronckhorst must find a way to play without top scorer Alfredo Morelos, who will be away with Colombia, so Kemar Roofe, Fashion Sakala and Cedric Itten will all be vying to catch the manager's eye.

Can new strike force take off at Tannadice?

Dundee United striker Tony Watt scored against Ross County for Motherwell in September

Ross County are looking to win back-to-back league matches for the first time this season and they might just fancy their chances since Dundee United are on a miserable run of six straight Premiership defeats.

The form of Regan Charles-Cook has been a key factor in the Staggies' recent revival and his eight goals are the most by a player at the club in a single top flight campaign since Alex Schalk got 11 in 2017-18.

United have only lost one of their last eight Premiership matches against Ross County (W6 D1) and they will be hoping fit-again Marc McNulty and new signing Tony Watt can develop an understanding up front since they have blanked in four of those six defeats.

Van Veen key in Fortress Fir Park mission

Motherwell and Hibs served up a cracker at a sun-drenched Fir Park in August as the visitors twice came from behind to take all three points.

That game was played at a blistering pace but Hibs have been more measured since the arrival of Shaun Maloney, looking a little ponderous at times as they adapt to the new manager's focus on possession.

The departure of Martin Boyle certainly slows the team down and his speed and goals will be tough to replace.

Kevin van Veen announced his arrival at Motherwell in that summer encounter, scoring the opening goal and winning fans over with his determination and some silky touches.

On Saturday, the Dutchman came off the bench to score his fourth goal in four games as the Steelmen recovered from going behind in extra-time to Morton in the Scottish Cup and, with top scorer Tony Watt gone, he will be vital as Graham Alexander's side chase a fifth successive home league win.

Hibs have kept just one clean sheet on the road this season, so maybe keeping the ball is the best remedy for avoiding the defensive lapses that dogged them under Jack Ross.