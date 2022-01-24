Jason Cummings scored six league and cup goals for Dundee this season

Jason Cummings has left Dundee to join Australian club Central Coast Mariners on an 18-month deal.

The 26-year-old former Hibernian and Nottingham Forest striker spent a year at Dens Park, scoring 14 goals in 36 appearances.

However, he has not played since being sent home from training in mid-December.

Cummings has made two appearances in friendlies for Scotland, but is eligible to play for Australia.

"Being an Australian citizen, I knew it was only a matter of time until I came out here and I am ready to make an instant impact and show people what I can do," said Cummings.

A Scottish Cup winner with Hibs in 2016, he scored eight goals in 15 matches to help Dundee win promotion last season, but only started four matches in the top flight this term.

Mariners head coach Nick Montgomery said: "As always, we did our due diligence and spoke to numerous people who know Jason personally and the feedback was that he is a very talented player who has not reached his undoubted potential, but a fresh start here in the right environment can be the making of him.

"We fought off interest from numerous clubs vying for his services and after speaking with Jason many times via zoom and on the phone, I am in no doubt he will be a massive asset to the club. At 26 he is a great age coming into his prime and his goal scoring record speaks for itself."

