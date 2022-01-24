Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hearts, Dundee, Goldson. Johnston, Souttar
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Aberdeen are considering a loan move for Celtic winger Mikey Johnston, with Dons captain Scott Brown a huge admirer of the 22-year-old. (Daily Record)
Nottingham Forest and West Brom are vying for the pre-contract signature of Rangers defender Connor Goldson. (Scottish Sun)
Celtic captain Callum McGregor is awaiting the results of scans amid fears he suffered a fractured cheekbone in Saturday's Scottish Cup win at Alloa. (Daily Record)
Hearts are looking for more than £600,000 from Rangers to land John Souttar before the end of the January transfer window. (Football Scotland)
Jamaica boss Paul Hall has revealed he passed on calling up Kemar Roofe for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers at the Rangers striker's insistence. (Daily Record)
Rangers will have Joe Aribo available for the derby with Celtic on 2 February following Nigeria's shock exit from the Africa Cup of Nations. (Herald)
Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland could miss next month's Europa League tie with Rangers, having got injured after scoring in the win over Hoffenheim. (Scottish Daily Express)
Referee Kevin Clancy, whom Rangers complained about last week, will not take charge of any of Tuesday and Wednesday's Scottish Premiership matches. (Daily Record)
Dundee manager James McPake hopes to bring pre-contract striker signing Zak Rudden from Partick Thistle to Dens Park before the end of the January transfer window. (Scottish Daily Express)
Kilmarnock are interested in signing Celtic left-back Adam Montgomery on loan. (Sun)