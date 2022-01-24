Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Aberdeen are considering a loan move for Celtic winger Mikey Johnston, with Dons captain Scott Brown a huge admirer of the 22-year-old. (Daily Record) external-link

Nottingham Forest and West Brom are vying for the pre-contract signature of Rangers defender Connor Goldson. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Celtic captain Callum McGregor is awaiting the results of scans amid fears he suffered a fractured cheekbone in Saturday's Scottish Cup win at Alloa. (Daily Record) external-link

Hearts are looking for more than £600,000 from Rangers to land John Souttar before the end of the January transfer window. (Football Scotland) external-link

Jamaica boss Paul Hall has revealed he passed on calling up Kemar Roofe for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers at the Rangers striker's insistence. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers will have Joe Aribo available for the derby with Celtic on 2 February following Nigeria's shock exit from the Africa Cup of Nations. (Herald) external-link

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland could miss next month's Europa League tie with Rangers, having got injured after scoring in the win over Hoffenheim. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Referee Kevin Clancy, whom Rangers complained about last week, will not take charge of any of Tuesday and Wednesday's Scottish Premiership matches. (Daily Record) external-link

Dundee manager James McPake hopes to bring pre-contract striker signing Zak Rudden from Partick Thistle to Dens Park before the end of the January transfer window. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link