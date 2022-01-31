League One
PortsmouthPortsmouth0CharltonCharlton Athletic1

Portsmouth v Charlton Athletic

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Portsmouth

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Bazunu
  • 17Carter
  • 20Raggett
  • 4Robertson
  • 15Romeo
  • 21Morrell
  • 6Williams
  • 3Hume
  • 10Harness
  • 9Walker
  • 19Hirst

Substitutes

  • 11Curtis
  • 13Freeman
  • 16Ogilvie
  • 18Hackett-Fairchild
  • 23Thompson
  • 24Jacobs
  • 28Webber

Charlton

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1MacGillivray
  • 28Clare
  • 24Inniss
  • 5Famewo
  • 16Matthews
  • 11Gilbey
  • 4Dobson
  • 10Morgan
  • 23Blackett-Taylor
  • 22Aneke
  • 14Washington

Substitutes

  • 3Purrington
  • 6Pearce
  • 7Jaiyesimi
  • 17Lee
  • 18Leko
  • 26Watson
  • 30Henderson
Referee:
Neil Hair

Match Stats

Home TeamPortsmouthAway TeamCharlton
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home6
Away7
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home2
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Gavin Bazunu.

  2. Post update

    Offside, Portsmouth. Clark Robertson tries a through ball, but Tyler Walker is caught offside.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Albie Morgan (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.

  4. Post update

    Alex Gilbey (Charlton Athletic) hits the right post with a right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right. Assisted by Conor Washington.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Akin Famewo.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Portsmouth 0, Charlton Athletic 1. Conor Washington (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Chuks Aneke (Charlton Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Adam Matthews with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sean Clare (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  9. Post update

    Offside, Portsmouth. Marcus Harness tries a through ball, but George Hirst is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Corey Blackett-Taylor (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Sean Clare.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Clark Robertson (Portsmouth) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Morrell.

  12. Post update

    Joe Morrell (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Albie Morgan (Charlton Athletic).

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. George Hirst (Portsmouth) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  15. Post update

    Joe Morrell (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Alex Gilbey (Charlton Athletic).

  17. Post update

    Foul by Denver Hume (Portsmouth).

  18. Post update

    Sean Clare (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Offside, Portsmouth. George Hirst tries a through ball, but Tyler Walker is caught offside.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joe Morrell (Portsmouth) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.

Page 1 of 2
Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rotherham27175548183056
2Wigan25174447242355
3Sunderland29166753391454
4MK Dons29157748321652
5Wycombe29157746341252
6Oxford Utd28147750331749
7Plymouth28138747351247
8Sheff Wed27111063732543
9Ipswich29118104738941
10Burton28116113534139
11Portsmouth2710892926338
12Cambridge2891093840-237
13Accrington28107113545-1037
14Charlton28106123532336
15Bolton27105123937235
16Shrewsbury2988132731-432
17Cheltenham28711103246-1432
18Lincoln City2787123236-431
19Fleetwood2879124249-730
20Wimbledon27611103240-829
21Morecambe2877144055-1528
22Crewe2857162447-2322
23Gillingham28310152351-2819
24Doncaster2854192052-3219
View full League One table

