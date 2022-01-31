Portsmouth v Charlton Athletic

Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Gavin Bazunu.
Line-ups
Portsmouth
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Bazunu
- 17Carter
- 20Raggett
- 4Robertson
- 15Romeo
- 21Morrell
- 6Williams
- 3Hume
- 10Harness
- 9Walker
- 19Hirst
Substitutes
- 11Curtis
- 13Freeman
- 16Ogilvie
- 18Hackett-Fairchild
- 23Thompson
- 24Jacobs
- 28Webber
Charlton
Formation 3-5-2
- 1MacGillivray
- 28Clare
- 24Inniss
- 5Famewo
- 16Matthews
- 11Gilbey
- 4Dobson
- 10Morgan
- 23Blackett-Taylor
- 22Aneke
- 14Washington
Substitutes
- 3Purrington
- 6Pearce
- 7Jaiyesimi
- 17Lee
- 18Leko
- 26Watson
- 30Henderson
- Referee:
- Neil Hair
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away4
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Offside, Portsmouth. Clark Robertson tries a through ball, but Tyler Walker is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Albie Morgan (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.
Post update
Alex Gilbey (Charlton Athletic) hits the right post with a right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right. Assisted by Conor Washington.
Post update
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Akin Famewo.
Goal!
Goal! Portsmouth 0, Charlton Athletic 1. Conor Washington (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt saved. Chuks Aneke (Charlton Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Adam Matthews with a cross.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Sean Clare (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Offside, Portsmouth. Marcus Harness tries a through ball, but George Hirst is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Corey Blackett-Taylor (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Sean Clare.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Clark Robertson (Portsmouth) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Morrell.
Post update
Joe Morrell (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Albie Morgan (Charlton Athletic).
Post update
Attempt blocked. George Hirst (Portsmouth) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Joe Morrell (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Alex Gilbey (Charlton Athletic).
Post update
Foul by Denver Hume (Portsmouth).
Post update
Sean Clare (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Portsmouth. George Hirst tries a through ball, but Tyler Walker is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Joe Morrell (Portsmouth) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.
Match report to follow.