Sergio Ramos scored his first Paris St-Germain goal as they overcame Reims to continue their dominance of Ligue 1.
Mauricio Pochettino's side had laboured a little until Marco Verratti fired in off the post moments before half-time - his first league goal since 2017.
Ramos forced a save then converted the rebound after the break and a Wout Faes own goal made the win certain.
Danilo side-footed a fourth via a deflection and PSG now sit 11 points clear at the top of the Ligue 1 table.
The win owed much to Verratti's accurate opener as Reims had been competitive for more than 40 minutes.
Bradley Locko had forced a save from home keeper Keylor Navas and reported Newcastle target Hugo Ekitike was lively up front, firing over after cutting in from the left flank.
But Verratti's finish meant PSG could play with poise and patience after the break and Ramos added a second, turning in from a yard after his initial effort was spilled.
The former Real Madrid captain broke his PSG duck in just his fourth appearance and Reims duly capitulated.
Lionel Messi was brought on from the bench and teed up Verratti for what looked to be the Italian's second, only for a deflection on its way to the net to be enough to see the goal credited to the unfortunate Faes.
Kylian Mbappe raced away from his marker down the left flank to deliver a fine assist for Danilo to claim his second goal of the season.
PSG are now 13 games unbeaten in Ligue 1 and the gulf in class - despite being pushed early on - underlines just how difficult it will be for the chasing pack to get anywhere near them.
Line-ups
PSG
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Navas
- 24Kehrer
- 5Marquinhos
- 4Ramos
- 25Tavares Mendes
- 15Danilo
- 8Paredes
- 6VerrattiSubstituted forHerreraat 76'minutes
- 11Di MaríaSubstituted forMessiat 63'minutes
- 9Icardi
- 7MbappéSubstituted forDraxlerat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Kimpembe
- 17Dagba
- 21Herrera
- 23Draxler
- 28Ebimbe
- 30Messi
- 34Simons
- 38Michut
- 40Franchi
Reims
Formation 5-4-1
- 1Rajkovic
- 32FoketSubstituted forMoro Cassamáat 45'minutes
- 6Gravillon
- 2Faes
- 5Abdelhamid
- 4Busi
- 11MbukuSubstituted forAdelineat 57'minutes
- 21MatusiwaSubstituted forLopyat 45'minutesBooked at 56minsSubstituted forFlipsat 81'minutes
- 8CajusteSubstituted forDonisat 64'minutes
- 28Locko
- 22Ekitike
Substitutes
- 12Flips
- 17Donis
- 20Kebbal
- 23Moro Cassamá
- 26Lopy
- 27Koffi
- 29Mbow
- 30Penneteau
- 33Adeline
- Referee:
- Eric Wattellier
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away3
- Corners
- Home14
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away10
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 4, Reims 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Ander Herrera.
Post update
Foul by Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Martin Adeline (Reims) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Hand ball by Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Attempt missed. Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Nuno Mendes with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Reims. Alexis Flips replaces Dion Lopy.
Post update
Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Hugo Ekitike (Reims).
Post update
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Andreaw Gravillon.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Julian Draxler replaces Kylian Mbappé.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Ander Herrera replaces Marco Verratti.
Goal!
Goal! Paris Saint Germain 4, Reims 0. Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.
Post update
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Martin Adeline.
Post update
Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Martin Adeline (Reims).
Post update
Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Thilo Kehrer.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Sergio Ramos (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lionel Messi with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Predrag Rajkovic.
