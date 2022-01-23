French Ligue 1
Paris St-Germain 4-0 Reims: Sergio Ramos scores as Ligue 1 dominance continues

Sergio Ramos scored his first Paris St-Germain goal as they overcame Reims to continue their dominance of Ligue 1.

Mauricio Pochettino's side had laboured a little until Marco Verratti fired in off the post moments before half-time - his first league goal since 2017.

Ramos forced a save then converted the rebound after the break and a Wout Faes own goal made the win certain.

Danilo side-footed a fourth via a deflection and PSG now sit 11 points clear at the top of the Ligue 1 table.

The win owed much to Verratti's accurate opener as Reims had been competitive for more than 40 minutes.

Bradley Locko had forced a save from home keeper Keylor Navas and reported Newcastle target Hugo Ekitike was lively up front, firing over after cutting in from the left flank.

But Verratti's finish meant PSG could play with poise and patience after the break and Ramos added a second, turning in from a yard after his initial effort was spilled.

The former Real Madrid captain broke his PSG duck in just his fourth appearance and Reims duly capitulated.

Lionel Messi was brought on from the bench and teed up Verratti for what looked to be the Italian's second, only for a deflection on its way to the net to be enough to see the goal credited to the unfortunate Faes.

Kylian Mbappe raced away from his marker down the left flank to deliver a fine assist for Danilo to claim his second goal of the season.

PSG are now 13 games unbeaten in Ligue 1 and the gulf in class - despite being pushed early on - underlines just how difficult it will be for the chasing pack to get anywhere near them.

Line-ups

PSG

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Navas
  • 24Kehrer
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 4Ramos
  • 25Tavares Mendes
  • 15Danilo
  • 8Paredes
  • 6VerrattiSubstituted forHerreraat 76'minutes
  • 11Di MaríaSubstituted forMessiat 63'minutes
  • 9Icardi
  • 7MbappéSubstituted forDraxlerat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Kimpembe
  • 17Dagba
  • 21Herrera
  • 23Draxler
  • 28Ebimbe
  • 30Messi
  • 34Simons
  • 38Michut
  • 40Franchi

Reims

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1Rajkovic
  • 32FoketSubstituted forMoro Cassamáat 45'minutes
  • 6Gravillon
  • 2Faes
  • 5Abdelhamid
  • 4Busi
  • 11MbukuSubstituted forAdelineat 57'minutes
  • 21MatusiwaSubstituted forLopyat 45'minutesBooked at 56minsSubstituted forFlipsat 81'minutes
  • 8CajusteSubstituted forDonisat 64'minutes
  • 28Locko
  • 22Ekitike

Substitutes

  • 12Flips
  • 17Donis
  • 20Kebbal
  • 23Moro Cassamá
  • 26Lopy
  • 27Koffi
  • 29Mbow
  • 30Penneteau
  • 33Adeline
Referee:
Eric Wattellier

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamReims
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home22
Away7
Shots on Target
Home8
Away3
Corners
Home14
Away0
Fouls
Home6
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 4, Reims 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 4, Reims 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Ander Herrera.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint Germain).

  5. Post update

    Martin Adeline (Reims) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Hand ball by Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint Germain).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Nuno Mendes with a cross.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Reims. Alexis Flips replaces Dion Lopy.

  9. Post update

    Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Hugo Ekitike (Reims).

  11. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Andreaw Gravillon.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Julian Draxler replaces Kylian Mbappé.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Ander Herrera replaces Marco Verratti.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Paris Saint Germain 4, Reims 0. Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Martin Adeline.

  16. Post update

    Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Martin Adeline (Reims).

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Thilo Kehrer.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sergio Ramos (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lionel Messi with a cross.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Predrag Rajkovic.

Top Stories