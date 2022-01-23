Paris Saint Germain v Reims

First Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 1, Reims 0.
Line-ups
PSG
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Navas
- 24Kehrer
- 5Marquinhos
- 4Ramos
- 25Tavares Mendes
- 15Danilo
- 8Paredes
- 6Verratti
- 11Di María
- 9Icardi
- 7Mbappé
Substitutes
- 3Kimpembe
- 17Dagba
- 21Herrera
- 23Draxler
- 28Ebimbe
- 30Messi
- 34Simons
- 38Michut
- 40Franchi
Reims
Formation 5-4-1
- 1Rajkovic
- 32Foket
- 6Gravillon
- 2Faes
- 5Abdelhamid
- 4Busi
- 11Mbuku
- 21Matusiwa
- 8Cajuste
- 28Locko
- 22Ekitike
Substitutes
- 12Flips
- 17Donis
- 20Kebbal
- 23Moro Cassamá
- 26Lopy
- 27Koffi
- 29Mbow
- 30Penneteau
- 33Adeline
- Referee:
- Eric Wattellier
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away6
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Thomas Foket (Reims).
Post update
Foul by Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Thomas Foket (Reims) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Paris Saint Germain 1, Reims 0. Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt saved. Hugo Ekitike (Reims) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Yunis Abdelhamid.
Post update
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Ángel Di María tries a through ball, but Mauro Icardi is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Hugo Ekitike (Reims) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Maxime Busi.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Marco Verratti.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marco Verratti.
Post update
Attempt saved. Azor Matusiwa (Reims) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Hugo Ekitike.
Post update
Foul by Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Azor Matusiwa (Reims) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Sergio Ramos (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Hugo Ekitike (Reims).
Post update
Attempt missed. Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint Germain) header from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ángel Di María with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Wout Faes.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint Germain) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Ángel Di María with a cross.