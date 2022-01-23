Hakim Ziyech: How Chelsea got best out of Moroccan against Tottenham

Last updated on .From the section Chelseacomments16

Contrast in celebrations: Ziyech reacts to his goals against Totenham (left) and Brighton (right)
Contrast in celebrations: Ziyech reacts to his goals against Totenham (left) and Brighton (right)

Two goals in six days, but two very different celebrations.

Hakim Ziyech's delight after scoring a 20-yard stunner for Chelsea in Sunday's 2-0 win over Tottenham was in stark contrast to his non-celebration after finding the net in a 1-1 draw with Brighton in midweek.

He explained that the results and performances required different responses.

"The game against Brighton we didn't play well so there was frustration," he told Sky Sports.

"But today we played well.

"How good was the goal today? I think it was 10 out of 10. I thought maybe I hit it a little bit hard and in the end I saw it go in."

So good was the Moroccan's performance against London rivals Spurs, his boss Thomas Tuchel suggested it may have been his best game in a Blues shirt since joining from Ajax in the summer of 2020.

Tuchel praises 'brilliant' Ziyech goal in Chelsea win

"It was a very good game overall. He took the risk where it was possible, he was safe when it was necessary to be safe," Tuchel told Match of the Day.

"It's probably the best position for him very wide in a 4-1-4-1, we don't normally have this position in a 3-4-3 but it helped him and he stepped up and took responsibility."

How did Tuchel get best out of Ziyech?

It was the change in formation that proved key to Ziyech's standout display and the tactical tweak could give Tuchel inspiration for unlocking match-winning performances from the 28-year-old in the future.

Tuchel's preferred 3-4-3 system would usually have Ziyech on either side of a front three, and often receiving the ball in more central areas, with the width provided by full-backs.

Chelsea's rare switch to a four-man midfield behind Romelu Lukaku against Spurs gave Ziyech a wider role and his increased positive numbers were stark as a result.

Touchmap showing how Ziyech barely touched the ball and in many different areas against Man City
Ziyech's touches in last week's 1-0 loss to Man City...
Touchmap showing how Ziyech had lots of touches on the right flank against Spurs
...compared to the 2-0 win over Spurs

No player had more than his 97 touches for Chelsea, and his 34 passes in the final third were the most of anyone on his team. In fact, those were the most touches and final third passes he made in any Premier League game this season.

Compare that to the 1-0 loss to Manchester City last week, when he played in a front three, and he only had 24 touches and made seven passes in the final third. Similarly, his total crosses put into the box jumps from two to 10 between those games.

"He deserved his standing ovation, it's about his overall contribution today," said former Arsenal defender Matt Upson on BBC Radio 5 Live.

"He's been key to Chelsea today, he's made clever runs, done really well coming inside on his left foot and some of his deliveries into the box have been brilliant. He's had a really strong game."

The question for Tuchel now will be whether to stick with a system that appears to bring the best out of the Moroccan, or revert to his tried and trusted approach.

How to follow Chelsea on the BBC bannerChelsea banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

16 comments

  • Comment posted by Stu Gotz, today at 23:44

    Great goal, helped by the 35 year old not diving.

    Levy needs to invest, keep Conte happy

  • Comment posted by Arty, today at 23:30

    He just needs to learn how to use his right foot now :)

    • Reply posted by Bethicca, today at 23:44

      Bethicca replied:
      Robben did alright without one

  • Comment posted by mumndad, today at 23:27

    Fantastic strike. Just wish Spurs could afford one or two players like him.

    • Reply posted by Richard, today at 23:29

      Richard replied:
      You need a chairman who invests in his club rather than his own comfortable lifestyle.

  • Comment posted by man u fan, today at 23:23

    Contender

  • Comment posted by man u fan, today at 23:23

    Season

  • Comment posted by man u fan, today at 23:23

    The

  • Comment posted by man u fan, today at 23:23

    Of

  • Comment posted by man u fan, today at 23:22

    Goal

  • Comment posted by man u fan, today at 23:22

    Ziyech

  • Comment posted by Info Addict, today at 23:22

    He was unplayable today, deserved at least 2 assists as well but for our poor finishing. I think his goal against Brighton has given him a confidence boost that he took into today's game. Hopefully he is like this every game now as he has been a drifter far too often.

  • Comment posted by man u fan, today at 23:14

    Goal of the season contender

  • Comment posted by man u fan, today at 23:13

    I think we can all agree no matter what club your support that was a phenomenal goal

  • Comment posted by bigwats99, today at 23:00

    Some players just have really good games …. Nothing new here

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport