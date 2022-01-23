German Bundesliga
Hertha BerlinHertha Berlin1Bayern MunichBayern Munich4

Hertha Berlin 1-4 Bayern Munich: Visitors move six points clear at top

Serge Gnabry scoring against Hertha Berlin
Bayern Munich have now scored at least once in a record 67 consecutive Bundesliga matches,

Bayern Munich restored their six-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga with a comfortable victory away at Hertha Berlin.

Corentin Tolisso headed Bayern in front before Thomas Muller guided Joshua Kimmich's free-kick into the corner shortly before half-time.

Two goals in four minutes from Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry extended their lead after the break.

Substitute Jurgen Ekkelenkamp scored a late consolation for Hertha.

After beginning 2022 with a home defeat by Borussia Monchengladbach, Julian Nagelsmann's side have now scored eight goals in back-to-back away matches.

The victory moves them back six points ahead of second-placed Borussia Dortmund, who briefly narrowed the gap with a 3-2 win at Hoffenheim on Saturday.

The result could have been worse for Hertha but a spectacular early volley from the impressive Tolisso was ruled out for offside following a video assistant referee (VAR) check.

Then, in the closing stages, a fine individual effort from the edge of the box by former Manchester City winger Sane was disallowed via VAR for a handball in the build-up.

Line-ups

Hertha Berlin

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Schwolow
  • 2Pekarík
  • 44Gechter
  • 4Boyata
  • 31DárdaiSubstituted forBjørkanat 58'minutes
  • 17MittelstädtSubstituted forPlattenhardtat 58'minutes
  • 29Tousart
  • 6DaridaSubstituted forAscacibarat 58'minutes
  • 8SerdarBooked at 70mins
  • 14BelfodilSubstituted forEkkelenkampat 80'minutes
  • 11MaolidaSubstituted forJoveticat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Bjørkan
  • 10Ekkelenkamp
  • 13Klünter
  • 18Ascacibar
  • 19Jovetic
  • 21Plattenhardt
  • 23Richter
  • 27Boateng
  • 32Christensen

Bayern Munich

Formation 3-2-4-1

  • 1Neuer
  • 21HernándezSubstituted forUpamecanoat 80'minutes
  • 4Süle
  • 5Pavard
  • 6Kimmich
  • 25MüllerSubstituted forWannerat 80'minutes
  • 24TolissoSubstituted forSabitzerat 69'minutes
  • 10Sané
  • 9Lewandowski
  • 11ComanSubstituted forRichardsat 69'minutes
  • 7GnabrySubstituted forMusialaat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Upamecano
  • 3Richards
  • 14Wanner
  • 18Sabitzer
  • 22Roca
  • 23Nianzou
  • 26Ulreich
  • 40Tillman
  • 42Musiala
Referee:
Bastian Dankert

Match Stats

Home TeamHertha BerlinAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home30%
Away70%
Shots
Home5
Away30
Shots on Target
Home2
Away19
Corners
Home4
Away9
Fouls
Home9
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Hertha Berlin 1, FC Bayern München 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Hertha Berlin 1, FC Bayern München 4.

  3. Post update

    VAR Decision: No Goal Hertha Berlin 1-4 FC Bayern München.

  4. Post update

    Hand ball by Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München).

  6. Post update

    Santiago Ascacibar (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Paul Wanner.

  8. Post update

    Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Jurgen Ekkelenkamp (Hertha Berlin).

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Leroy Sané.

  11. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Peter Pekarík.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Hertha Berlin 1, FC Bayern München 4. Jurgen Ekkelenkamp (Hertha Berlin) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the high centre of the goal.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Jamal Musiala replaces Serge Gnabry.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Hertha Berlin. Jurgen Ekkelenkamp replaces Ishak Belfodil.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Paul Wanner replaces Thomas Müller.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Dayot Upamecano replaces Lucas Hernández.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Hertha Berlin 0, FC Bayern München 4. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Müller with a through ball.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Hertha Berlin 0, FC Bayern München 3. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München).

Sunday 23rd January 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich20161365194649
2B Dortmund20141552312143
3B Leverkusen20105549321735
4Union Berlin209742925434
5Freiburg2096533231033
6RB Leipzig2094738231531
7Hoffenheim209474132931
8Köln207853234-229
9Frankfurt207763030028
10Mainz208392823527
11VfL Bochum2073101929-1024
12B Mgladbach2064102637-1122
13Hertha Berlin2064102242-2022
14Arminia Bielefeld204972026-621
15Wolfsburg2063111732-1521
16Augsburg204792035-1519
17Stuttgart2046102235-1318
18Fürth2024141752-3510
View full German Bundesliga table

