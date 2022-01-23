Last updated on .From the section European Football

Bayern Munich have now scored at least once in a record 67 consecutive Bundesliga matches,

Bayern Munich restored their six-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga with a comfortable victory away at Hertha Berlin.

Corentin Tolisso headed Bayern in front before Thomas Muller guided Joshua Kimmich's free-kick into the corner shortly before half-time.

Two goals in four minutes from Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry extended their lead after the break.

Substitute Jurgen Ekkelenkamp scored a late consolation for Hertha.

After beginning 2022 with a home defeat by Borussia Monchengladbach, Julian Nagelsmann's side have now scored eight goals in back-to-back away matches.

The victory moves them back six points ahead of second-placed Borussia Dortmund, who briefly narrowed the gap with a 3-2 win at Hoffenheim on Saturday.

The result could have been worse for Hertha but a spectacular early volley from the impressive Tolisso was ruled out for offside following a video assistant referee (VAR) check.

Then, in the closing stages, a fine individual effort from the edge of the box by former Manchester City winger Sane was disallowed via VAR for a handball in the build-up.