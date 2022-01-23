Spanish La Liga
AlavésAlavés0BarcelonaBarcelona1

Alaves 0-1 Barcelona: Frenkie de Jong scores late winner for Barca

Frenkie de Jong scoring against Alaves
Barcelona's win at Alaves was their seventh successive game away from home in all competitions

Frenkie De Jong scored a late winner as Barcelona edged past struggling Alaves to move up to fifth in La Liga.

The Netherlands midfielder converted Ferran Torres' first-time cross with three minutes remaining.

Xavi's side dominated possession but it was Alaves, 19th in the table, who had the better chances.

Pere Pons fired straight at Marc-Andre ter Stegen shortly before half-time, while Joselu flashed a header wide in the second half.

The win moves Barca to within a point of fourth-placed Atletico Madrid, who they host at the Nou Camp next weekend.

Barca looked weary after back-to-back extra-time defeats over the past week, to Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup last weekend and Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey on Thursday.

They enjoyed 76% possession and had 10 corners to Alaves' one, but struggled to create many clear-cut openings.

A turgid match looked to be drifting to a goalless draw when Torres, signed from Manchester City earlier this month, ran onto Jordi Alba's chipped ball over the top and laid the ball back for De Jong to finish from close range.

Line-ups

Alavés

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Pacheco
  • 21Aguirregabiria
  • 5Laguardia
  • 22Lejeune
  • 27López
  • 16Escalante
  • 8PinaSubstituted forMoyaat 88'minutes
  • 25Remeseiro Salgueiro
  • 20PonsSubstituted forDe la Fuenteat 72'minutes
  • 11RiojaSubstituted forMéndezat 90'minutes
  • 9Joselu

Substitutes

  • 2Rodríguez
  • 4Miazga
  • 7Sylla
  • 13Sivera
  • 14García Alonso
  • 15Moya
  • 17Méndez
  • 18Pellistri
  • 19Martín
  • 24De la Fuente

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 2Dest
  • 3Piqué
  • 4Araújo
  • 18Alba
  • 21de Jong
  • 5Busquets
  • 16González LópezSubstituted forLengletat 90'minutes
  • 19Torres
  • 17de JongSubstituted forJutglàat 84'minutes
  • 33EzzalzouliSubstituted forGonzález Iglesiasat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Puig Martí
  • 8Alves da Silva
  • 12Braithwaite
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 14González Iglesias
  • 15Lenglet
  • 22Mingueza
  • 29Jutglà
  • 31Balde Martínez
  • 36Tenas
Referee:
Jorge Figueroa Vázquez
Attendance:
14,056

Match Stats

Home TeamAlavésAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home24%
Away76%
Shots
Home6
Away10
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home1
Away10
Fouls
Home16
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Alaves 0, Barcelona 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Alaves 0, Barcelona 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Edgar Méndez (Alaves) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jason with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Alaves. Conceded by Ronald Araújo.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joselu (Alaves) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Miguel De la Fuente.

  6. Post update

    Jordi Alba (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Víctor Laguardia (Alaves).

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Alaves. Edgar Méndez replaces Luis Rioja.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Clément Lenglet replaces Pedri.

  10. Post update

    Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Florian Lejeune (Alaves).

  12. Post update

    Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).

  13. Post update

    Joselu (Alaves) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Alaves. Toni Moya replaces Tomás Pina.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Alaves 0, Barcelona 1. Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ferran Torres.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Ferran Jutglà replaces Luuk de Jong.

  17. Post update

    Jordi Alba (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Jason (Alaves).

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joselu (Alaves) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jason with a cross.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Nico González (Barcelona).

