Alavés v Barcelona

Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Alavés
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Pacheco
- 21Aguirregabiria
- 5Laguardia
- 22Lejeune
- 27López
- 16Escalante
- 8Pina
- 25Remeseiro Salgueiro
- 20Pons
- 11Rioja
- 9Joselu
Substitutes
- 2Rodríguez
- 4Miazga
- 7Sylla
- 13Sivera
- 14García Alonso
- 15Moya
- 17Méndez
- 18Pellistri
- 19Martín
- 24De la Fuente
Barcelona
Formation 4-3-3
- 1ter Stegen
- 2Dest
- 3Piqué
- 4Araújo
- 18Alba
- 21de Jong
- 5Busquets
- 16González López
- 19Torres
- 17de Jong
- 33Ezzalzouli
Substitutes
- 6Puig Martí
- 8Alves da Silva
- 12Braithwaite
- 13Murara Neto
- 14González Iglesias
- 15Lenglet
- 22Mingueza
- 29Jutglà
- 31Balde Martínez
- 36Tenas
- Referee:
- Jorge Figueroa Vázquez
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home22%
- Away78%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away4
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Gonzalo Escalante (Alaves).
Post update
Attempt saved. Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) header from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pedri with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Javier López.
Post update
Hand ball by Gonzalo Escalante (Alaves).
Post update
Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jason (Alaves).
Post update
Hand ball by Abdessamad Ezzalzouli (Barcelona).
Post update
Foul by Sergiño Dest (Barcelona).
Post update
Pere Pons (Alaves) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ferran Torres (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Abdessamad Ezzalzouli following a fast break.
Post update
Attempt missed. Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Pedri with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Florian Lejeune.
Post update
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Javier López.
Post update
Attempt saved. Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Pedri with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Florian Lejeune.
Post update
Offside, Alaves. Martín Aguirregabiria tries a through ball, but Víctor Laguardia is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Sergiño Dest (Barcelona).
Post update
Javier López (Alaves) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Offside, Alaves. Joselu tries a through ball, but Luis Rioja is caught offside.