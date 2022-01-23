Spanish La Liga
Real Madrid 2-2 Elche: Eder Militao scores added-time equaliser

Eder Militao scoring Real Madrid's equaliser
Eder Militao's equaliser means Real Madrid have lost just one of their last 22 games in all competitions

La Liga leaders Real Madrid scored two goals in the final eight minutes to fight back from 2-0 down and snatch a draw at home to Elche.

Lucas Boye and Pere Milla put the strugglers on course for a shock win.

But Luka Modric's penalty brought Real back into the game and then Eder Militao levelled in added time.

Real's top scorer Karim Benzema, who missed a first-half penalty when the game was goalless, was forced off with a hamstring strain.

The France striker has scored 27 goals in 33 appearances this season for Carlo Ancelotti's side.

Real will face Paris St-Germain in the Champions League last 16 in just over three weeks' time.

They needed extra time to overcome Elche in the Copa del Rey in midweek and once again found them obdurate opponents in the league, despite enjoying 65% possession and having 23 shots on goal.

The draw restores their four-point lead at the top of La Liga ahead of Sevilla, who also came from 2-0 down to draw against Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Before kick-off, all of Madrid's players came out wearing number 11 shirts in tribute to Real and Spain legend Paco Gento, who died aged 88 on Tuesday.

Line-ups

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 17VázquezSubstituted forValverdeat 79'minutes
  • 3MilitãoBooked at 54mins
  • 4AlabaBooked at 90mins
  • 23Mendy
  • 10Modric
  • 14Casemiro
  • 8KroosSubstituted forRodrygoat 64'minutes
  • 7E HazardSubstituted forIscoat 79'minutes
  • 9BenzemaSubstituted forJovicat 58'minutes
  • 20Vinícius JúniorBooked at 72mins

Substitutes

  • 6Nacho
  • 12Marcelo
  • 13Lunin
  • 15Valverde
  • 16Jovic
  • 18Bale
  • 19Ceballos
  • 21Rodrygo
  • 22Isco
  • 25Camavinga
  • 40Fuidias

Elche

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Badia
  • 14Palacios Zapata
  • 5Verdú
  • 4González
  • 22Mojica
  • 11Morente OlivaSubstituted forChaves de la Torreat 24'minutesBooked at 55mins
  • 8Gutiérrez Parejo
  • 2Gumbau
  • 10Milla
  • 9Boyé
  • 12PérezSubstituted forFerrández Pomaresat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Casilla
  • 16Chaves de la Torre
  • 17Ferrández Pomares
  • 20Piatti
  • 25Werner
  • 26Donald
  • 27Marco
  • 29Bri
  • 30Bono
  • 34Friaza
Referee:
Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea
Attendance:
39,796

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamElche
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home23
Away3
Shots on Target
Home8
Away2
Corners
Home10
Away3
Fouls
Home11
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Real Madrid 2, Elche 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Real Madrid 2, Elche 2.

  3. Booking

    David Alaba (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Foul by David Alaba (Real Madrid).

  5. Post update

    Pere Milla (Elche) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Luka Modric (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Helibelton Palacios (Elche).

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Real Madrid 2, Elche 2. Eder Militão (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Gonzalo Verdú.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).

  12. Post update

    Raúl Guti (Elche) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Johan Mojica.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Elche. Josan replaces Lucas Pérez.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Modric.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Gonzalo Verdú.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Gonzalo Verdú.

  19. Post update

    Goal! Real Madrid 1, Elche 2. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  20. Post update

    VAR Decision: Penalty Real Madrid.

