Eder Militao's equaliser means Real Madrid have lost just one of their last 22 games in all competitions

La Liga leaders Real Madrid scored two goals in the final eight minutes to fight back from 2-0 down and snatch a draw at home to Elche.

Lucas Boye and Pere Milla put the strugglers on course for a shock win.

But Luka Modric's penalty brought Real back into the game and then Eder Militao levelled in added time.

Real's top scorer Karim Benzema, who missed a first-half penalty when the game was goalless, was forced off with a hamstring strain.

The France striker has scored 27 goals in 33 appearances this season for Carlo Ancelotti's side.

Real will face Paris St-Germain in the Champions League last 16 in just over three weeks' time.

They needed extra time to overcome Elche in the Copa del Rey in midweek and once again found them obdurate opponents in the league, despite enjoying 65% possession and having 23 shots on goal.

The draw restores their four-point lead at the top of La Liga ahead of Sevilla, who also came from 2-0 down to draw against Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Before kick-off, all of Madrid's players came out wearing number 11 shirts in tribute to Real and Spain legend Paco Gento, who died aged 88 on Tuesday.