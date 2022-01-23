Kevin Thomson led Kelty Hearts to a Scottish Cup win over St Johnstone

Kevin Thomson has revealed he was interviewed for the Kilmarnock job before steering Kelty Hearts to a famous Scottish Cup win over St Johnstone.

But he insists he is fully committed to the League 2 leaders while dreaming of one day being Rangers manager.

Thomson lost out to Derek McInnes in his bid to lead Kilmarnock's promotion charge.

"The feedback I got was brilliant," Thomson told BBC Radio Scotland.

"Everyone knows I was linked with the Killie job. I went down and spoke to Killie - I wanted to put myself in that position to speak to the board. The club [Kelty] are not naive. They know my aspiration is to become a full-time manager at a big club.

"That has to be my path, but at the same time, I am as honest as the day is long and, when that phone call went to Kelty, I wanted to sit in front of a board and sell myself.

"Ultimately, I didn't get the job, but I certainly wasn't disappointed that I didn't get the job because I've got a brilliant job at Kelty and I'm fully focussed and committed to the lads."

Thomson spent three years at Rangers between 2007 and 2010, winning all three domestic trophies in his time at Ibrox and is keen to one day manager the club.

"The harsh reality is I'm never going to be the Celtic manager, so the top for me would be the Rangers manager," said Thomson, who worked at Ibrox as a youth coach before replacing Barry Ferguson at Kelty in May.

"I could be a brilliant manager and have a really successful managerial career and not manage any other team in Scotland.

"I couldn't care who I manage, but one thing is certain is that any club I am with, I will give my all for.

"The harsh reality is that in Scotland depending on who you play for, you are itemised when you become a manager."

St Johnstone 'wasn't a free hit'

Fourth-tier Kelty stunned the cup holders in the fourth round at New Central Park on Saturday and Thomson revealed he convinced his players beforehand they could beat the Premiership side.

After a goalless 90 minutes, veteran forward Kallum Higginbotham broke clear to net an extra-time winner for the runaway League 2 leaders.

That set up a last-16 tie with St Mirren and Thomson is adamant his side believe they can claim another top-flight scalp.

"I hate these people that say you've got a free hit," said Thomson. "I built the game up that we at Kelty Hearts and any team I manage aren't having a free hit against anyone.

"We have the utmost respect for St Johnstone and Callum [Davidson], a brilliant manager, they are going through a tough time, but we never thought any of that. We thought how can we beat them? Not thinking we'll make a few quid for the club. We wanted to win it.

"It will be a great occasion [against St Mirren], but I'll say it again - great occasions are only okay if you win."