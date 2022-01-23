Last updated on .From the section Aston Villa

Bentancur would be Gerrard's fourth signing in the January transfer window

Aston Villa have approached Juventus in a bid to sign Rodrigo Bentancur as manager Steven Gerrard makes another ambitious move to strengthen his squad.

The 24-year-old Uruguay midfielder joined Juve from Boca Juniors in 2017 and has won three Serie A titles.

Villa have signed Philippe Coutinho on loan from Barcelona and paid Everton £25m for France defender Lucas Digne in this January transfer window.

Interest in Brighton's Yves Bissouma was not encouraged by the Seagulls.

Gerrard, however, still wants to boost his midfield resources and talks with Italian giants Juve will continue this week.

Villa have also added to their goalkeeping back-up this month by signing Sweden's Robin Olsen on loan from Roma, having spent time on loan at Sheffield United, this after after a similar spell at Everton.