Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Turner's first call-up to the England senior squad came in September 2020 having previously been capped at both Under-23 and U-19 level

Manchester United defender Millie Turner said she was "OK and taking it easy" after being sidelined over an issue with the artery in her neck.

Turner, 25, who has made seven appearances this season, has been ruled out for an "indefinite period".

She tweeted: external-link "Lucky to have the best, supportive people and medical team around me."

United manager Marc Skinner said: "It's a really strange one as it can happen to anyone at any time."

United released a statement on Turner's injury before Sunday's 3-0 win over Tottenham.

The club said: "Millie will continue to work closely with the club's medical team and specialists, which will involve modified training and reassessments in the coming weeks and months."

Boss Skinner, speaking after his side's victory over Tottenham, said the injury was a big disappointment for the defender as she had been playing "wonderfully well".

"Credit to our medical team for finding what the problem was," he added. "What it does mean is that she's on the road to being mended.

"The group is going to get right around her - as you saw at the end she was in our huddle. She's a huge, huge part of what we're doing.

"We're just going to make sure we build her back super healthy and ready to go."