Manchester United defender Millie Turner ruled out for 'indefinite period' with neck injury
Last updated on .From the section Women's Football
Manchester United women's defender Millie Turner has been ruled out for an "indefinite period" after an issue with the artery in her neck was discovered.
United said Turner will "continue to work closely with the club's medical team and specialists which will involve modified training and reassessments in the coming weeks and months".
Turner, 25, has made seven appearances for United this season.
United face Tottenham in the Women's Super League on Sunday.