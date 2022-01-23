Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Turner's first call up to the England senior squad came in September 2020 having previously been capped at both U23 and U19 level

Manchester United women's defender Millie Turner has been ruled out for an "indefinite period" after an issue with the artery in her neck was discovered.

United said Turner will "continue to work closely with the club's medical team and specialists which will involve modified training and reassessments in the coming weeks and months".

Turner, 25, has made seven appearances for United this season.

United face Tottenham in the Women's Super League on Sunday.