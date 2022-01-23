Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Virginia Torrecilla has won 66 caps for Spain

Atletico Madrid midfielder Virginia Torrecilla was thrown into the air by Barcelona players as they celebrated her return from a brain tumour.

It followed Barca's 7-0 win in the Spanish Super Cup final - the Spain international's first match since successful surgery in May 2020. external-link

Torrecilla, 27, played for Barca from 2012-2015 and came on in the 86th minute to a standing ovation.

Her Atletico team-mates also threw her into the air after the game.

Torrecilla, who was given the captain's armband when she came on, last played in a 1-0 win for Spain over England in the SheBelieves Cup in March 2020.

"We have no words to describe this moment," Atletico tweeted.

Norwegian Caroline Graham Hansen scored a hat-trick and Netherlands midfielder Lieke Martens netted twice as Barca won the cup for a second time.