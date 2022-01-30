Africa Cup of Nations - Quarter-final
SenegalSenegal1Equatorial GuineaEquatorial Guinea0

Afcon 2021: Senegal v Equatorial Guinea

Line-ups

Senegal

Formation 4-3-3

  • 16Mendy
  • 20Sarr
  • 3Koulibaly
  • 22Diallo
  • 2CissBooked at 9mins
  • 5Gueye
  • 6Mendy
  • 26GueyeBooked at 18mins
  • 9Dia
  • 19Diédhiou
  • 10Mané

Substitutes

  • 1Dieng
  • 4Cissé
  • 7Keita
  • 8Kouyaté
  • 11Diallo
  • 15Dieng
  • 17Sarr
  • 18Sarr
  • 21Mbaye
  • 23Gomis
  • 24Name
  • 25Loum

Equatorial Guinea

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Owono Ngua Akeng
  • 15Akapo Martínez
  • 21Orozco Fernández Obiang Obono
  • 16Coco-Bassey Oubiña
  • 11Owono Nchama
  • 6Salvador Edú
  • 22Ganet
  • 8MachínBooked at 36mins
  • 14Buyla Sam
  • 17Miranda Boacho
  • 10Nsue

Substitutes

  • 2Mayé
  • 3Anieboh
  • 4Bikoro Akieme Nchama
  • 5Anvene Ebang Elá
  • 7Belima
  • 12Magno Mba Bicoro
  • 18Hanza Meha
  • 19Nlavo Asué
  • 20Eneme Bocari
  • 23Meseguer
  • 24Balboa Bandeira
  • 27Mbengono Asu
Referee:
Victor Gomes

Match Stats

Home TeamSenegalAway TeamEquatorial Guinea
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home5
Away2
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home14
Away10

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Senegal 1, Equatorial Guinea 0.

  2. Post update

    Famara Diédhiou (Senegal) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Carlos Akapo (Equatorial Guinea).

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Pablo Ganet (Equatorial Guinea) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Idrissa Gueye (Senegal).

  6. Post update

    Pablo Ganet (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Sadio Mané (Senegal) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Iban Salvador (Equatorial Guinea).

  9. Post update

    Corner, Senegal. Conceded by Iban Salvador.

  10. Post update

    Famara Diédhiou (Senegal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Pablo Ganet (Equatorial Guinea).

  12. Post update

    Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Basilio Ndong (Equatorial Guinea).

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Nampalys Mendy (Senegal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Boulaye Dia.

  15. Booking

    José Machín (Equatorial Guinea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Pape Gueye (Senegal) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by José Machín (Equatorial Guinea).

  18. Post update

    Foul by Sadio Mané (Senegal).

  19. Post update

    Iban Salvador (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Senegal. Conceded by Carlos Akapo.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cameroon32107347
2Burkina Faso31113304
3Cape Verde31112204
4Ethiopia301226-41

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Senegal31201015
2Guinea31112204
3Malawi31112204
4Zimbabwe310234-13

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morocco32105237
2Gabon31204315
3Comoros310235-23
4Ghana301235-21

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Nigeria33006159
2Egypt32012116
3Sudan301214-31
4Guinea-Bissau301203-31

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ivory Coast32106337
2Equatorial Guinea32012116
3Sierra Leone302123-12
4Algeria301214-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Mali32104137
2Gambia32103127
3Tunisia31024223
4Mauritania300307-70
View full Africa Cup of Nations tables

