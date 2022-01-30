Africa Cup of Nations - Quarter-final
EgyptEgypt2MoroccoMorocco1

Afcon 2021: Egypt 2-1 Morocco - Mohamed Salah goal and assist send Egypt to semis

Trezeguet
Trezeguet scored Egypt's winner in the first period of extra time from Mohamed Salah's pass

Mohamed Salah scored one goal and set up the other as Egypt beat Morocco in extra time in the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals.

Sofiane Boufal gave Morocco an early lead with a penalty after Ayman Ashraf caught Achraf Hakimi, a decision given by the video assistant referee.

But Salah tapped in an equaliser after Yassine Bounou parried a header and the game went to extra time.

Liverpool's Salah squared for Aston Villa's Trezeguet to tap in a winner.

Carlos Queiroz's side will face hosts Cameroon in Thursday's semi-final.

The seven-time champions may need to play that game with third-choice keeper Mohamed Sobhi, who came on for his international debut after Gabaski hurt himself while tipping Nayef Aguerd's header on to the bar near the end of normal time.

Without that save there would have been no semi-final to worry about - and Salah would have been on the next flight back to England.

Boufal's penalty was the only chance of note for either side in the first half - with most other efforts from long range.

Morocco were starting to dream of only their second semi-final since 1988 but Salah had other ideas, forcing extra time and then helping settle it by setting up half-time substitute Trezeguet.

Salah has been involved in 64% of Egypt's goals at the Africa Cup of Nations - nine of 14 - since he made his competition debut in 2017.

Egypt should have scored a third right at the end after Morocco keeper Bounou came up for a free-kick. Morocco played it short but Egypt made a mess of their counter-attack and Salah shot into the side-netting.

Line-ups

Egypt

Formation 4-3-3

  • 16Abou Gabal AliSubstituted forDaaderat 96'minutes
  • 3Abdel WahedBooked at 25mins
  • 6HegazySubstituted forTrézéguetat 45'minutes
  • 2Abdelmonem Elsayed Mohamed AhmedBooked at 105mins
  • 13Mohamed
  • 4El Soleya
  • 17Elneny
  • 12AshrafBooked at 80minsSubstituted forEldin Mahmoud Ibrahimat 90'minutes
  • 10SalahSubstituted forMehanyat 120+3'minutes
  • 14Ahmed AbdallahBooked at 78minsSubstituted forSobhiat 111'minutes
  • 22MarmoushSubstituted forSayedat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Trézéguet
  • 8Abdelghany
  • 9Mohamed Ragaei Bakr
  • 11Sobhi
  • 18Ahmed Abdelmonem
  • 19Bekhit
  • 20Eldin Mahmoud Ibrahim
  • 21Sayed
  • 23Daader
  • 24Ahmed
  • 27Dawoud Soliman
  • 28Mehany

Morocco

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Bono
  • 2HakimiBooked at 78mins
  • 6Saïss
  • 5Aguerd
  • 3Masina
  • 4S Amrabat
  • 10El-HaddadiSubstituted forTissoudaliat 110'minutes
  • 16BarkokSubstituted forAboukhlalat 104'minutes
  • 15AmallahBooked at 34minsSubstituted forLouzaat 86'minutes
  • 17BoufalSubstituted forRahimiat 66'minutes
  • 19En-NesyriSubstituted forMmaeeat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Louza
  • 8Ounahi
  • 13Chair
  • 14Aboukhlal
  • 18Chakla
  • 20Alakouch
  • 22Tagnaouti
  • 23Mmaee
  • 24Mmaee
  • 25Chibi
  • 27Rahimi
  • 28Tissoudali
Referee:
Maguette Ndiaye

Match Stats

Home TeamEgyptAway TeamMorocco
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home14
Away16
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away3
Fouls
Home30
Away18

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Egypt 2, Morocco 1.

  2. Post update

    Second Half Extra Time ends, Egypt 2, Morocco 1.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Egypt. Marwan Hamdy replaces Mohamed Salah.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mohamed Salah (Egypt) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ramadan Sobhi following a fast break.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Ahmed Abou El Fotouh (Egypt).

  6. Post update

    Zakaria Aboukhlal (Morocco) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Soufiane Rahimi (Morocco) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Nayef Aguerd.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Mohamed Salah (Egypt).

  9. Post update

    Nayef Aguerd (Morocco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mohamed Salah (Egypt) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Zizo.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Zizo (Egypt) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sofyan Amrabat (Morocco) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Soufiane Rahimi.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Egypt. Ramadan Sobhi replaces Mostafa Mohamed.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Morocco. Tarik Tissoudali replaces Munir El-Haddadi.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Trézéguet (Egypt).

  16. Post update

    Sofyan Amrabat (Morocco) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Post update

    Zizo (Egypt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Achraf Hakimi (Morocco).

  19. Post update

    Foul by Mohamed Salah (Egypt).

  20. Post update

    Nayef Aguerd (Morocco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

