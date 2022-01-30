Africa Cup of Nations - Quarter-final
EgyptEgypt0MoroccoMorocco1

Afcon 2021: Egypt v Morocco

Last updated on .From the section African

Line-ups

Egypt

Formation 4-3-3

  • 16Abou Gabal Ali
  • 3Abdel Wahed
  • 6Hegazy
  • 2Abdelmonem Elsayed Mohamed Ahmed
  • 13Mohamed
  • 4El Soleya
  • 17Elneny
  • 12Ashraf
  • 10Salah
  • 14Ahmed Abdallah
  • 22Marmoush

Substitutes

  • 7Trézéguet
  • 8Abdelghany
  • 9Mohamed Ragaei Bakr
  • 11Sobhi
  • 18Ahmed Abdelmonem
  • 19Bekhit
  • 20Eldin Mahmoud Ibrahim
  • 21Sayed
  • 23Daader
  • 24Ahmed
  • 27Dawoud Soliman
  • 28Mehany

Morocco

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Bono
  • 2Hakimi
  • 6Saïss
  • 5Aguerd
  • 3Masina
  • 4S Amrabat
  • 10El-Haddadi
  • 16Barkok
  • 15Amallah
  • 17Boufal
  • 19En-Nesyri

Substitutes

  • 7Louza
  • 8Ounahi
  • 13Chair
  • 14Aboukhlal
  • 18Chakla
  • 20Alakouch
  • 22Tagnaouti
  • 23Mmaee
  • 24Mmaee
  • 25Chibi
  • 27Rahimi
  • 28Tissoudali
Referee:
Maguette Ndiaye

Match Stats

Home TeamEgyptAway TeamMorocco
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home3
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home6
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mostafa Mohamed (Egypt) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Omar Kamal (Egypt).

  3. Post update

    Sofiane Boufal (Morocco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Ayman Ashraf (Egypt).

  5. Post update

    Achraf Hakimi (Morocco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ayman Ashraf (Egypt) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Ahmed Hegazy.

  7. Post update

    Omar Marmoush (Egypt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Sofyan Amrabat (Morocco).

  9. Post update

    Corner, Egypt. Conceded by Youssef En-Nesyri.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Omar Marmoush (Egypt) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  11. Post update

    Mohamed Salah (Egypt) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Romain Saïss (Morocco).

  13. Post update

    Foul by Ayman Ashraf (Egypt).

  14. Post update

    Munir El-Haddadi (Morocco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Mohamed Salah (Egypt).

  16. Post update

    Adam Masina (Morocco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Amr El Soleya (Egypt) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Selim Amallah (Morocco).

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Munir El-Haddadi (Morocco) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sofiane Boufal with a cross.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Morocco. Conceded by Mohamed Abdelmonem.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 30th January 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cameroon32107347
2Burkina Faso31113304
3Cape Verde31112204
4Ethiopia301226-41

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Senegal31201015
2Guinea31112204
3Malawi31112204
4Zimbabwe310234-13

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morocco32105237
2Gabon31204315
3Comoros310235-23
4Ghana301235-21

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Nigeria33006159
2Egypt32012116
3Sudan301214-31
4Guinea-Bissau301203-31

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ivory Coast32106337
2Equatorial Guinea32012116
3Sierra Leone302123-12
4Algeria301214-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Mali32104137
2Gambia32103127
3Tunisia31024223
4Mauritania300307-70
View full Africa Cup of Nations tables

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC