Attempt missed. Mostafa Mohamed (Egypt) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Line-ups
Egypt
Formation 4-3-3
- 16Abou Gabal Ali
- 3Abdel Wahed
- 6Hegazy
- 2Abdelmonem Elsayed Mohamed Ahmed
- 13Mohamed
- 4El Soleya
- 17Elneny
- 12Ashraf
- 10Salah
- 14Ahmed Abdallah
- 22Marmoush
Substitutes
- 7Trézéguet
- 8Abdelghany
- 9Mohamed Ragaei Bakr
- 11Sobhi
- 18Ahmed Abdelmonem
- 19Bekhit
- 20Eldin Mahmoud Ibrahim
- 21Sayed
- 23Daader
- 24Ahmed
- 27Dawoud Soliman
- 28Mehany
Morocco
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Bono
- 2Hakimi
- 6Saïss
- 5Aguerd
- 3Masina
- 4S Amrabat
- 10El-Haddadi
- 16Barkok
- 15Amallah
- 17Boufal
- 19En-Nesyri
Substitutes
- 7Louza
- 8Ounahi
- 13Chair
- 14Aboukhlal
- 18Chakla
- 20Alakouch
- 22Tagnaouti
- 23Mmaee
- 24Mmaee
- 25Chibi
- 27Rahimi
- 28Tissoudali
- Referee:
- Maguette Ndiaye
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away5
Live Text
Foul by Omar Kamal (Egypt).
Sofiane Boufal (Morocco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ayman Ashraf (Egypt).
Achraf Hakimi (Morocco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Ayman Ashraf (Egypt) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Ahmed Hegazy.
Omar Marmoush (Egypt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sofyan Amrabat (Morocco).
Corner, Egypt. Conceded by Youssef En-Nesyri.
Attempt blocked. Omar Marmoush (Egypt) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Mohamed Salah (Egypt) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Romain Saïss (Morocco).
Foul by Ayman Ashraf (Egypt).
Munir El-Haddadi (Morocco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mohamed Salah (Egypt).
Adam Masina (Morocco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Amr El Soleya (Egypt) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Selim Amallah (Morocco).
Attempt blocked. Munir El-Haddadi (Morocco) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sofiane Boufal with a cross.
Corner, Morocco. Conceded by Mohamed Abdelmonem.
Match report to follow.