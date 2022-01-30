Match ends, Derby County 2, Birmingham City 2.
Wayne Rooney's Derby County came from two goals down to draw 2-2 for the second time this month as the Championship's bottom club stunned Birmingham City.
On a day dominated by protesting Derby fans, Lee Bowyer's Blues further upset the mood by taking a 2-0 lead with a goal in each half for debutant Lyle Taylor and top scorer Scott Hogan.
But youngster Luke Plange gave Derby hope on 87 minutes when he showed remarkable coolness on the angle to beat two men and curl home a right-foot beauty.
Then, six minutes into added time, substitute Krystian Bielik returned from a year out with an anterior cruciate ligament injury to hit a late equaliser, which could have been disallowed either for the offside Richard Stearman's headed pass or for the Polish midfielder's dangerous finish with an overhead kick that nearly connected with Blues defender Teden Mengi's head.
Whatever the legitimacy of the equaliser, it possibly made up for what could have been a Derby penalty when, prior to pulling a goal back, home skipper Tom Lawrence's on-target effort was denied by on-loan Manchester United defender Mengi's unwittingly outstretched hand.
Blues, whose own fans were protesting against their owners just 10 days ago, can feel some sort of empathy with up-for-sale Derby's current uncertain plight. But they ought to have had this game wrapped up.
They went 1-0 up after just six minutes when Onel Hernandez got the better of Blues old boy Curtis Davies to find fellow new signing Taylor on the left of the box and he opened his body up to provide a right side-foot finish, which evaded Nathan Byrne's weak challenge and curled inside Ryan Allsop's left upright.
Taylor was then denied a second goal by Derby keeper Allsop at the far post, but Blues were worth their half-time lead - and they looked to have sealed victory with a second on 56 minutes.
Ryan Woods floated in a lovely ball from the right, Hogan made an unguarded near-post run and, although he scuffed his finish, it was a good enough connection to get past Allsop and find the bottom corner.
But, for all their problems this season, and following the departure of five players so far in the January window, Rams boss Rooney has created an undeniable backs-to-the-wall spirit at Pride Park - and once again they showed it to grab a point.
Derby fans and players show 'defiance' - analysis
BBC Sport's Simon Stone at Pride Park
The song 'We're Derby County, we'll fight to the end' has never been more apt.
Sung four hours earlier by supporters battling to save their club, it was done so again at the final whistle as the Rams players celebrated their memorable comeback.
As days of defiance go, this could not have been much better.
No-one expected the numbers who marched to the stadium from the city centre.
The line down Pride Parkway stretched as far as the eye could see and took fully 10 minutes to go past.
If a statement was required about how much this football club means to its community, this was it.
There was no trouble, just determination and desire to make a point.
In truth, these fans cannot decide what happens to their club now.
But, if nothing else, they made it clear they are going nowhere.
Line-ups
Derby
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 31Allsop
- 2Byrne
- 16Stearman
- 33Davies
- 3ForsythSubstituted forKazim-Richardsat 57'minutes
- 8Bird
- 42ThompsonSubstituted forBielikat 69'minutes
- 7JózwiakSubstituted forEboseleat 41'minutes
- 10Lawrence
- 38Knight
- 48Plange
Substitutes
- 5Bielik
- 13Kazim-Richards
- 17Sibley
- 21Roos
- 26Buchanan
- 32Ebiowei
- 36Ebosele
Birmingham
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 1EtheridgeBooked at 63mins
- 2Colin
- 18Mengi
- 4Roberts
- 3Pedersen
- 21BacunaSubstituted forJamesat 83'minutesBooked at 89mins
- 6WoodsBooked at 62minsSubstituted forSunjicat 68'minutes
- 20GardnerBooked at 70mins
- 25Hernández
- 33TaylorSubstituted forFriendat 80'minutes
- 9Hogan
Substitutes
- 5Friend
- 10Jutkiewicz
- 11Bela
- 19James
- 24Graham
- 27Trueman
- 34Sunjic
- Referee:
- John Brooks
- Attendance:
- 32,211
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home7
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away18
But I have completely reassessed my opinion of the man. Looking in from outside and if reports are true he seems to be doing a great and dignified job in the circumstances.
Plus full house today, both sets of fans marching together.
Hoping you get the points you need.
Great for the Club after the fans turn out in force in the same week that the Manager turns down a move away
As a lifelong SW6 Loyalist I remember those away games to the old baseball ground,that place was something else,you'd have to through someone's house to go through the turnstiles.. Good luck for the future...
I'm neutral towards Derby but I'm loving Rooney's team and their efforts to achieve a mini-miracle, good luck to them.
For Derby we are fully behind you guys. Keep Believing. KRO
Either way a great regional derby (no pun intended).
So if anything, it should Derby County's Wayne Rooney.