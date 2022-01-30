Last updated on .From the section Championship

Resilient Derby's amazing fightback came in front of a capacity crowd of 32,000 at Pride Park

Wayne Rooney's Derby County came from two goals down to draw 2-2 for the second time this month as the Championship's bottom club stunned Birmingham City.

On a day dominated by protesting Derby fans, Lee Bowyer's Blues further upset the mood by taking a 2-0 lead with a goal in each half for debutant Lyle Taylor and top scorer Scott Hogan.

But youngster Luke Plange gave Derby hope on 87 minutes when he showed remarkable coolness on the angle to beat two men and curl home a right-foot beauty.

Then, six minutes into added time, substitute Krystian Bielik returned from a year out with an anterior cruciate ligament injury to hit a late equaliser, which could have been disallowed either for the offside Richard Stearman's headed pass or for the Polish midfielder's dangerous finish with an overhead kick that nearly connected with Blues defender Teden Mengi's head.

Whatever the legitimacy of the equaliser, it possibly made up for what could have been a Derby penalty when, prior to pulling a goal back, home skipper Tom Lawrence's on-target effort was denied by on-loan Manchester United defender Mengi's unwittingly outstretched hand.

Blues, whose own fans were protesting against their owners just 10 days ago, can feel some sort of empathy with up-for-sale Derby's current uncertain plight. But they ought to have had this game wrapped up.

After going three months without a goal for Nottingham Forest, new Birmingham City signing Lyle Taylor scored just six minutes into his Blues debut at Derby

They went 1-0 up after just six minutes when Onel Hernandez got the better of Blues old boy Curtis Davies to find fellow new signing Taylor on the left of the box and he opened his body up to provide a right side-foot finish, which evaded Nathan Byrne's weak challenge and curled inside Ryan Allsop's left upright.

Taylor was then denied a second goal by Derby keeper Allsop at the far post, but Blues were worth their half-time lead - and they looked to have sealed victory with a second on 56 minutes.

Ryan Woods floated in a lovely ball from the right, Hogan made an unguarded near-post run and, although he scuffed his finish, it was a good enough connection to get past Allsop and find the bottom corner.

But, for all their problems this season, and following the departure of five players so far in the January window, Rams boss Rooney has created an undeniable backs-to-the-wall spirit at Pride Park - and once again they showed it to grab a point.

Derby fans and players show 'defiance' - analysis

Thousands of Derby fans marched from the city centre before the game to show their support for the under-threat club

BBC Sport's Simon Stone at Pride Park

The song 'We're Derby County, we'll fight to the end' has never been more apt.

Sung four hours earlier by supporters battling to save their club, it was done so again at the final whistle as the Rams players celebrated their memorable comeback.

As days of defiance go, this could not have been much better.

No-one expected the numbers who marched to the stadium from the city centre.

The line down Pride Parkway stretched as far as the eye could see and took fully 10 minutes to go past.

If a statement was required about how much this football club means to its community, this was it.

There was no trouble, just determination and desire to make a point.

In truth, these fans cannot decide what happens to their club now.

But, if nothing else, they made it clear they are going nowhere.