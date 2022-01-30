Championship
Derby County 2-2 Birmingham City: Rams snatch dramatic draw against Blues

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Resilient Derby's amazing fightback came in front of a capacity crowd of 32,000 at Pride Park
Wayne Rooney's Derby County came from two goals down to draw 2-2 for the second time this month as the Championship's bottom club stunned Birmingham City.

On a day dominated by protesting Derby fans, Lee Bowyer's Blues further upset the mood by taking a 2-0 lead with a goal in each half for debutant Lyle Taylor and top scorer Scott Hogan.

But youngster Luke Plange gave Derby hope on 87 minutes when he showed remarkable coolness on the angle to beat two men and curl home a right-foot beauty.

Then, six minutes into added time, substitute Krystian Bielik returned from a year out with an anterior cruciate ligament injury to hit a late equaliser, which could have been disallowed either for the offside Richard Stearman's headed pass or for the Polish midfielder's dangerous finish with an overhead kick that nearly connected with Blues defender Teden Mengi's head.

Whatever the legitimacy of the equaliser, it possibly made up for what could have been a Derby penalty when, prior to pulling a goal back, home skipper Tom Lawrence's on-target effort was denied by on-loan Manchester United defender Mengi's unwittingly outstretched hand.

Blues, whose own fans were protesting against their owners just 10 days ago, can feel some sort of empathy with up-for-sale Derby's current uncertain plight. But they ought to have had this game wrapped up.

After going three months without a goal for Nottingham Forest, new Birmingham City signing Lyle Taylor scored just six minutes into his Blues debut at Derby
They went 1-0 up after just six minutes when Onel Hernandez got the better of Blues old boy Curtis Davies to find fellow new signing Taylor on the left of the box and he opened his body up to provide a right side-foot finish, which evaded Nathan Byrne's weak challenge and curled inside Ryan Allsop's left upright.

Taylor was then denied a second goal by Derby keeper Allsop at the far post, but Blues were worth their half-time lead - and they looked to have sealed victory with a second on 56 minutes.

Ryan Woods floated in a lovely ball from the right, Hogan made an unguarded near-post run and, although he scuffed his finish, it was a good enough connection to get past Allsop and find the bottom corner.

But, for all their problems this season, and following the departure of five players so far in the January window, Rams boss Rooney has created an undeniable backs-to-the-wall spirit at Pride Park - and once again they showed it to grab a point.

Derby fans and players show 'defiance' - analysis

Derby fans protest
Thousands of Derby fans marched from the city centre before the game to show their support for the under-threat club

BBC Sport's Simon Stone at Pride Park

The song 'We're Derby County, we'll fight to the end' has never been more apt.

Sung four hours earlier by supporters battling to save their club, it was done so again at the final whistle as the Rams players celebrated their memorable comeback.

As days of defiance go, this could not have been much better.

No-one expected the numbers who marched to the stadium from the city centre.

The line down Pride Parkway stretched as far as the eye could see and took fully 10 minutes to go past.

If a statement was required about how much this football club means to its community, this was it.

There was no trouble, just determination and desire to make a point.

In truth, these fans cannot decide what happens to their club now.

But, if nothing else, they made it clear they are going nowhere.

Line-ups

Derby

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 31Allsop
  • 2Byrne
  • 16Stearman
  • 33Davies
  • 3ForsythSubstituted forKazim-Richardsat 57'minutes
  • 8Bird
  • 42ThompsonSubstituted forBielikat 69'minutes
  • 7JózwiakSubstituted forEboseleat 41'minutes
  • 10Lawrence
  • 38Knight
  • 48Plange

Substitutes

  • 5Bielik
  • 13Kazim-Richards
  • 17Sibley
  • 21Roos
  • 26Buchanan
  • 32Ebiowei
  • 36Ebosele

Birmingham

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 1EtheridgeBooked at 63mins
  • 2Colin
  • 18Mengi
  • 4Roberts
  • 3Pedersen
  • 21BacunaSubstituted forJamesat 83'minutesBooked at 89mins
  • 6WoodsBooked at 62minsSubstituted forSunjicat 68'minutes
  • 20GardnerBooked at 70mins
  • 25Hernández
  • 33TaylorSubstituted forFriendat 80'minutes
  • 9Hogan

Substitutes

  • 5Friend
  • 10Jutkiewicz
  • 11Bela
  • 19James
  • 24Graham
  • 27Trueman
  • 34Sunjic
Referee:
John Brooks
Attendance:
32,211

Match Stats

Home TeamDerbyAway TeamBirmingham
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home16
Away13
Shots on Target
Home6
Away4
Corners
Home7
Away6
Fouls
Home4
Away18

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Derby County 2, Birmingham City 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Derby County 2, Birmingham City 2.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Derby County 2, Birmingham City 2. Krystian Bielik (Derby County) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Richard Stearman with a headed pass following a set piece situation.

  4. Post update

    Krystian Bielik (Derby County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Onel Hernández (Birmingham City).

  6. Post update

    Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Maxime Colin.

  7. Booking

    Jordan James (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Post update

    Nathan Byrne (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Onel Hernández (Birmingham City).

  10. Post update

    Foul by Festy Ebosele (Derby County).

  11. Post update

    Jordan James (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Derby County 1, Birmingham City 2. Luke Plange (Derby County) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tom Lawrence following a set piece situation.

  13. Post update

    Luke Plange (Derby County) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by George Friend (Birmingham City).

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Birmingham City. Jordan James replaces Juninho Bacuna because of an injury.

  16. Post update

    Festy Ebosele (Derby County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Maxime Colin (Birmingham City).

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Krystian Bielik (Derby County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Colin Kazim-Richards.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Birmingham City. George Friend replaces Lyle Taylor.

  20. Post update

    Festy Ebosele (Derby County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Comments

Join the conversation

134 comments

  • Comment posted by waitedtoolong, today at 15:57

    NOt a fan of the "Wayne Rooney's Derby" thing.

    But I have completely reassessed my opinion of the man. Looking in from outside and if reports are true he seems to be doing a great and dignified job in the circumstances.

    Plus full house today, both sets of fans marching together.

    Hoping you get the points you need.

    • Reply posted by Big Ernie McCracken, today at 16:28

      Big Ernie McCracken replied:
      Agreed, I've a growing respect for him, far more than I ever did when he was a player.

  • Comment posted by Bellster , today at 15:50

    I've never wanted another team to stay up as much as I do derby from a mag

    • Reply posted by I8Skate, today at 16:27

      I8Skate replied:
      Bye Bye Derby , Barnsley , Reading

  • Comment posted by RamInCanada, today at 15:53

    Derby County just don’t know the words “give up”. Fantastic stuff.

  • Comment posted by thelantern1212, today at 15:47

    Derby County. Just Derby County. Not Wayne Rooney's Derby County. He is just the manager.

    • Reply posted by Redrover4747 , today at 15:54

      Redrover4747 replied:
      Lol

  • Comment posted by pete, today at 15:47

    Derby will stay up easily. I don't even think it will be that close given the standard and form of the other candidates. Momentum is vital. From a forest fan.

    • Reply posted by jimjam, today at 16:03

      jimjam replied:
      Come on Forest and do us a favour now and beat Cardiff

  • Comment posted by Franaljams, today at 15:59

    What any club supporter wants is to see players giving everything on the pitch and there is currently no other group of players doing this better than a small Derby squad.

  • Comment posted by no1miller, today at 15:50

    They've got some fight I tell thi

  • Comment posted by Mo Tersickle, today at 15:50

    There can only be Birmingham and Forest fans that begrudge that finish and a valuable point for Derby today.

    Great for the Club after the fans turn out in force in the same week that the Manager turns down a move away

    • Reply posted by Elaine, today at 15:52

      Elaine replied:
      Thought they didn't want him

  • Comment posted by stealth, today at 16:19

    Who wrote this rubbish, Derby aren’t the bottom club and the fans weren’t protesting they were marching in support. Even I know this and I’m not a Derby fan. Saying that I do hope they stay up, showing great fights this season.

    • Reply posted by Victor, today at 16:35

      Victor replied:
      British journalists always see the negative.

  • Comment posted by Alex A, today at 15:49

    Brilliant atmosphere today. Derby to the end!! 🐏 🐏 🐏

  • Comment posted by David Watts, today at 16:09

    IF Rooney can keep Derby County in the championship he would be very deserving of manager of the season, ahead of the likes of Kloop,Pep..His decision to stay and help Derby speaks volumes.

    As a lifelong SW6 Loyalist I remember those away games to the old baseball ground,that place was something else,you'd have to through someone's house to go through the turnstiles.. Good luck for the future...

    • Reply posted by Graham Hirst, today at 16:18

      Graham Hirst replied:
      I'M an Everton fan of over 60 years and luv Rooney, he was never in a million years gonna get that job anytime soon, plus I honestly think he bottled any kind of interview as he's out of his depth at prem level yet

  • Comment posted by ValeDan, today at 15:57

    We all know Derby are in the position they are because of years of woeful ownership / stewardship of the club so it's not really an unfair position - except for the fans and players who are the ones who really pay the consequences for the antics of charlatan owners.
    I'm neutral towards Derby but I'm loving Rooney's team and their efforts to achieve a mini-miracle, good luck to them.

  • Comment posted by Nick, today at 16:08

    If only we had your spirit Derby (Reading fan). You deserve to stay up and we deserve to go down.

  • Comment posted by Royal Blue, today at 16:04

    Good solid performance by the Blues today. We could of been out of sight with the chances we had. Credit to Lee and Craig again for having to bring in players again to rebuild the side. We can not though rely on them doing this each season. Our faceless directors need to move on so we bring in someone who cares about the Blues. KRO.
    For Derby we are fully behind you guys. Keep Believing. KRO

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 15:56

    A great Derby comeback, or a great Birmingham collapse?
    Either way a great regional derby (no pun intended).

  • Comment posted by footnote, today at 15:52

    3 points would have been great for Rams but to pull 2 goals back like that . Great fighting spirit .👍

  • Comment posted by WSV, today at 15:52

    Derby County have been around since 1884. Wayne Rooney was born 101 years later in 1985.

    So if anything, it should Derby County's Wayne Rooney.

    • Reply posted by twinprime, today at 16:05

      twinprime replied:
      Problem is - for most of the last 30 years they have become so irrelevant that putting the Rooney name in front seems a positive for them.

  • Comment posted by Ted_Derby, today at 15:52

    That Birmingham performance summed Lee Bowyer up perfectly; ugly, classless, dirty, but for 85 minutes at least, effective. Their time wasting cost them in the end

    • Reply posted by Brian Braddock, today at 16:00

      Brian Braddock replied:
      Given the antics of your club and it's players off the pitch, you'd know all about classless, ugly and dirty behaviour.

  • Comment posted by peter, today at 15:57

    What an awful match report - what about Mengi’s handball on the line !

  • Comment posted by AndSleep, today at 15:57

    Huge from the lads again. This team never gives up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham28177474264858
2Blackburn29158645301553
3Bournemouth28157644242052
4QPR28156744311351
5West Brom29129834241045
6Middlesbrough2813693226645
7Huddersfield2912983834445
8Nottm Forest29127103830843
9Coventry2711793531440
10Luton2710983832639
11Sheff Utd2611693532339
12Stoke28116113330339
13Preston2891093335-237
14Blackpool28107112933-437
15Millwall279992929036
16Bristol City2997133851-1334
17Birmingham2989123244-1233
18Swansea2688102834-632
19Hull2895142531-632
20Cardiff2775152947-1826
21Reading2884163355-2222
22Peterborough2755172355-3220
23Derby2881282828015
24Barnsley2728171742-2514
View full Championship table

