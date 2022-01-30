Last updated on .From the section Championship

It took Jordan Hugill just six minutes to score as many goals for Cardiff as he managed in 19 appearances for West Brom on loan this season

Cardiff City earned just their third league win of the season at home as they dented Nottingham Forest's promotion hopes with a 2-1 victory.

Cardiff took the lead after just six minutes as Jordan Hugill scored on his debut with a composed finish.

Substitute Isaak Davies made it 2-0 as he tapped home after Joe Ralls' superb long-range effort struck the woodwork.

Forest scored a consolation goal in stoppage time as Keinan Davies headed home their only shot on target.

The visitors were never at their best in a match Cardiff will feel they were worthy of winning.

The victory has ramifications at both ends of the table as Forest missed the chance to move into the play-offs for the first time this season - they remain eighth but would have gone fifth with a win - while Cardiff move six points clear of the relegation places.

Struggling Cardiff are by no means safe from relegation worries yet and their January transfer business has reflected that with four loan signings and Ryan Wintle and Max Watters recalled to the club.

All six of Steve Morison's squad additions started against Forest in a side showing five changes from the team beaten at Bristol City, with defender Alfie Doughty and striker Hugill both picked to start.

Hugill's signing from Norwich, after a loan at West Brom, will raise further questions about the future of Cardiff striker Kieffer Moore.

Forest made just one change to side that thrashed Barnsley in midweek with on-loan Sheffield United defender Max Lowe back in the starting XI in place of Keinan Davies.

The visitors have been in rich form under Welshman Cooper, who have now lost four of his 22 games in charge, collecting more points since his arrival in September than any team other than league leaders Fulham.

By contrast the Bluebirds came into this contest with the worst home record in the Championship, having earned only seven points at the Cardiff City Stadium this term.

The Bluebirds had lost nine of their last 10 at home and had failed to score in seven of those games, but somewhat surprisingly it took them just six minutes to find the net in this one.

Forest were certainly culpable for conceding as they did with Scott McKenna both losing possession and being caught out of position, with Hugill showing good composure to fire across Brice Samba and score after Perry Ng's long pass sent him clear.

It was a difficult debut for Doughty against Forest's Brennan Johnson and Djed Spence, but Cardiff coped well in nullifying Cooper's side.

Cardiff might have extended their lead before the break, but Ralls fired over and Hugill's shot on the turn from Tommy Doyle's cross was saved by Samba.

Forest were nowhere near hitting the heights they have shown this season and their careless display was underlined as McKenna's backpass almost caught out Samba and gifted Cardiff a corner.

Forest did not create a clear chance until the 54th minute when James Garner's cross was inches away from Johnson who could only watch the ball flash across goal.

That moment proved crucial as Cardiff extended their lead when Ralls' fantastic 25-yard effort struck the post and bounced kindly for Davies to finish from close-range.

Forest pushed to get back into things, but Spence and Xande Silva both fired over from good positions before Davies nodded home from a corner deep into stoppage time.

The late goal meant Cardiff have now failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 26 league games, but did not diminish their celebrations as they clung on to three points.