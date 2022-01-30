Championship
CardiffCardiff City2Nottm ForestNottingham Forest1

Cardiff City 2-1 Nottingham Forest: Hugill scores on debut

By Michael PearlmanBBC Sport Wales at the Cardiff City Stadium

Jordan Hugill's goal
It took Jordan Hugill just six minutes to score as many goals for Cardiff as he managed in 19 appearances for West Brom on loan this season

Cardiff City earned just their third league win of the season at home as they dented Nottingham Forest's promotion hopes with a 2-1 victory.

Cardiff took the lead after just six minutes as Jordan Hugill scored on his debut with a composed finish.

Substitute Isaak Davies made it 2-0 as he tapped home after Joe Ralls' superb long-range effort struck the woodwork.

Forest scored a consolation goal in stoppage time as Keinan Davies headed home their only shot on target.

The visitors were never at their best in a match Cardiff will feel they were worthy of winning.

The victory has ramifications at both ends of the table as Forest missed the chance to move into the play-offs for the first time this season - they remain eighth but would have gone fifth with a win - while Cardiff move six points clear of the relegation places.

Struggling Cardiff are by no means safe from relegation worries yet and their January transfer business has reflected that with four loan signings and Ryan Wintle and Max Watters recalled to the club.

All six of Steve Morison's squad additions started against Forest in a side showing five changes from the team beaten at Bristol City, with defender Alfie Doughty and striker Hugill both picked to start.

Hugill's signing from Norwich, after a loan at West Brom, will raise further questions about the future of Cardiff striker Kieffer Moore.

Forest made just one change to side that thrashed Barnsley in midweek with on-loan Sheffield United defender Max Lowe back in the starting XI in place of Keinan Davies.

The visitors have been in rich form under Welshman Cooper, who have now lost four of his 22 games in charge, collecting more points since his arrival in September than any team other than league leaders Fulham.

By contrast the Bluebirds came into this contest with the worst home record in the Championship, having earned only seven points at the Cardiff City Stadium this term.

The Bluebirds had lost nine of their last 10 at home and had failed to score in seven of those games, but somewhat surprisingly it took them just six minutes to find the net in this one.

Forest were certainly culpable for conceding as they did with Scott McKenna both losing possession and being caught out of position, with Hugill showing good composure to fire across Brice Samba and score after Perry Ng's long pass sent him clear.

It was a difficult debut for Doughty against Forest's Brennan Johnson and Djed Spence, but Cardiff coped well in nullifying Cooper's side.

Cardiff might have extended their lead before the break, but Ralls fired over and Hugill's shot on the turn from Tommy Doyle's cross was saved by Samba.

Forest were nowhere near hitting the heights they have shown this season and their careless display was underlined as McKenna's backpass almost caught out Samba and gifted Cardiff a corner.

Forest did not create a clear chance until the 54th minute when James Garner's cross was inches away from Johnson who could only watch the ball flash across goal.

That moment proved crucial as Cardiff extended their lead when Ralls' fantastic 25-yard effort struck the post and bounced kindly for Davies to finish from close-range.

Forest pushed to get back into things, but Spence and Xande Silva both fired over from good positions before Davies nodded home from a corner deep into stoppage time.

The late goal meant Cardiff have now failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 26 league games, but did not diminish their celebrations as they clung on to three points.

Line-ups

Cardiff

Formation 5-3-2

  • 25Smithies
  • 17DramehBooked at 52mins
  • 38Ng
  • 4Morrison
  • 2McGuinness
  • 18Doughty
  • 22Doyle
  • 15WintleBooked at 83mins
  • 8RallsSubstituted forVaulksat 82'minutes
  • 9HugillSubstituted forCollinsat 70'minutes
  • 23WattersSubstituted forDaviesat 57'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Phillips
  • 3Bagan
  • 5Flint
  • 6Vaulks
  • 19Collins
  • 21Pack
  • 39Davies

Nottm Forest

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 30Samba
  • 2Spence
  • 27S CookSubstituted forRibeiro Diasat 80'minutes
  • 26McKenna
  • 15Lowe
  • 22Yates
  • 8ColbackBooked at 27minsSubstituted forCosta Silvaat 68'minutes
  • 20Johnson
  • 37Garner
  • 11ZinckernagelSubstituted forDavisat 59'minutes
  • 7GrabbanSubstituted forat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Horvath
  • 3Figueiredo
  • 9Davis
  • 13Bong
  • 18Ribeiro Dias
  • 19Costa Silva
  • 41Hammond
Referee:
David Webb
Attendance:
18,866

Match Stats

Home TeamCardiffAway TeamNottm Forest
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home10
Away6
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home14
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Cardiff City 2, Nottingham Forest 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Cardiff City 2, Nottingham Forest 1.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Cardiff City 2, Nottingham Forest 1. Keinan Davis (Nottingham Forest) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by James Garner with a cross following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Cody Drameh.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Isaak Davies (Cardiff City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tommy Doyle with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Keinan Davis (Nottingham Forest).

  7. Post update

    Cody Drameh (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Max Lowe.

  9. Post update

    Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by James Collins (Cardiff City).

  11. Post update

    Lewis Grabban went off injured after Nottingham Forest had used all subs.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Xande Silva (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Keinan Davis.

  13. Post update

    Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by James Collins (Cardiff City).

  15. Booking

    Ryan Wintle (Cardiff City) is shown the yellow card.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest).

  17. Post update

    Isaak Davies (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Cardiff City. Will Vaulks replaces Joe Ralls.

  19. Post update

    Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Isaak Davies (Cardiff City).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham28177474264858
2Blackburn29158645301553
3Bournemouth28157644242052
4QPR28156744311351
5West Brom29129834241045
6Middlesbrough2813693226645
7Huddersfield2912983834445
8Nottm Forest29127103931843
9Coventry2711793531440
10Luton2710983832639
11Sheff Utd2611693532339
12Stoke28116113330339
13Preston2891093335-237
14Blackpool28107112933-437
15Millwall279992929036
16Bristol City2997133851-1334
17Birmingham2989123244-1233
18Swansea2688102834-632
19Hull2895142531-632
20Cardiff2775153048-1826
21Reading2884163355-2222
22Peterborough2755172355-3220
23Derby2881282828015
24Barnsley2728171742-2514
View full Championship table

