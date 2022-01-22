Last updated on .From the section Oldham

John Sheridan has had five preious spells in charge at Oldham, including two as caretaker boss

John Sheridan has agreed to return as Oldham Athletic head coach for his sixth stint in charge of the club.

The League Two side are bottom, seven points adrift of safety, following a 3-0 defeat by Harrogate on Saturday.

The 57-year-old, who has twice guided the club to survival, was last in charge at Boundary Park five years ago.

Interim boss Selim Benachour replaced Keith Curle in November but leaves the job with no league wins since his promotion from being an academy coach.

A brief club statement read: "Oldham Athletic can confirm that this evening John Sheridan has agreed to return as head coach with immediate effect.

"More details will follow next week but the club would like to thank Selim Benachour for his time in interim charge."