Blackburn paid an undisclosed fee for Dilan Markanday

Blackburn winger Dilan Markanday could be facing a lengthy lay-off after suffering a hamstring injury in his first game for the club.

The 20-year-old played the last 20 minutes of Wednesday's defeat by Hull.

"He has a pretty bad hamstring injury that will keep him out for more than a couple of weeks," boss Tony Mowbray told the Rovers website.

"He's a loss for us because we felt he would really have an impact with us for the second part of the season."

Markanday left Tottenham Hotspur after agreeing a three-and-a-half-year deal with the Championship club.

"It's really hard, especially considering this is the first move away from his family and the club he'd been at since he was nine," added Mowbray.

"To make that move and then to find out you'll be out of action for a considerable amount of time, it's so disappointing."

Blackburn are third in the table, level on points with Bournemouth and eight behind Fulham, and are next in action on Monday evening in a home game with Middlesbrough.