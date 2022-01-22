Last updated on .From the section Football

Gary Freeman has managed Jersey Bulls since the club's formation in 2019

Jersey Bulls manager Gary Freeman says he is pleased with a point after his side drew 1-1 with Farnham Town.

Daryl Wilson gave the Bulls the lead shortly before half-time after good work by Ruben Mendes.

But Max Blackmore levelled four minutes after the restart from a cross by Josh Ogunseye as the Bulls remain second in Combined Counties Premier South.

"Before the game I knew it was going to be tough, it was a lot tougher than I actually thought," Freeman said.

"A point I'd take all day as other teams in this league are going to struggle to go and beat them."

The Bulls are still seven points behind leaders Walton and Hersham with three games in hand, after they drew 1-1 away at bottom-of-the-table Molesey.

They faced a ninth-placed Farnham side that have seen an influx of players from higher levels in recent weeks to bolster their squad.

"We want to play at a level that we get tested every week and today was a proper test," Freeman added to BBC Radio Jersey.

"It's exactly the sort of test we want, where it's an even game or we're in the game and we've got to work very hard to get anything.

"The last couple of games we've played against teams who are at the bottom of the league and we've probably been a bit comfortable, but today's been a different sort of challenge."