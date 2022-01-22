Last updated on .From the section European Football

Erling Braut Haaland has now scored 56 goals in 57 Bundesliga games for Borussia Dortmund

Erling Braut Haaland scored before later going off injured as Borussia Dortmund won at Hoffenheim to move to within three points of Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich.

A Marco Reus strike and David Raum's own goal secured a third successive league win for Marco Rose's side.

Andrej Kramaric and Georginio Rutter replied for Hoffenheim, who missed the chance to climb into the top four.

Bayern can restore their six-point lead with a win at Hertha Berlin on Sunday.

Dortmund made the perfect start when Haaland tapped home Donyell Malen's cross from close range after six minutes for his 16th goal of the season, though he was forced off in the second half with an apparent groin injury and was replaced by Axel Witsel.

Former Leicester striker Kramaric brought the home side level with a spectacular volley just before half-time, but Malen teed up Reus to restore Dortmund's lead shortly before the hour.

Malen then made it a hat-trick of assists when his cutback was turned in to his own net by Raum to make it 3-1.

Rutter's cool finish from Munas Dabbour's chipped pass brought Hoffenheim back into the game, but they could not find the equaliser.