Hoffenheim1899 Hoffenheim2B DortmundBorussia Dortmund3

Hoffenhim 2-3 Borussia Dortmund: Erling Braut Haaland scores but goes off injured in win

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Erling Haaland scoring the opening goal against Hoffenhim
Erling Braut Haaland has now scored 56 goals in 57 Bundesliga games for Borussia Dortmund

Erling Braut Haaland scored before later going off injured as Borussia Dortmund won at Hoffenheim to move to within three points of Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich.

A Marco Reus strike and David Raum's own goal secured a third successive league win for Marco Rose's side.

Andrej Kramaric and Georginio Rutter replied for Hoffenheim, who missed the chance to climb into the top four.

Bayern can restore their six-point lead with a win at Hertha Berlin on Sunday.

Dortmund made the perfect start when Haaland tapped home Donyell Malen's cross from close range after six minutes for his 16th goal of the season, though he was forced off in the second half with an apparent groin injury and was replaced by Axel Witsel.

Former Leicester striker Kramaric brought the home side level with a spectacular volley just before half-time, but Malen teed up Reus to restore Dortmund's lead shortly before the hour.

Malen then made it a hat-trick of assists when his cutback was turned in to his own net by Raum to make it 3-1.

Rutter's cool finish from Munas Dabbour's chipped pass brought Hoffenheim back into the game, but they could not find the equaliser.

Line-ups

Hoffenheim

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Baumann
  • 28Richards
  • 22Vogt
  • 21HübnerSubstituted forNordtveitat 62'minutes
  • 9Bebou
  • 8GeigerSubstituted forRudyat 62'minutesBooked at 66mins
  • 13Stiller
  • 17RaumSubstituted forBruun Larsenat 83'minutes
  • 14BaumgartnerSubstituted forRutterat 9'minutes
  • 10DabburBooked at 90mins
  • 27Kramaric

Substitutes

  • 6Nordtveit
  • 7Bruun Larsen
  • 16Rudy
  • 23Adamyan
  • 33Rutter
  • 37Philipp
  • 38Posch
  • 39Bischof
  • 44Asllani

B Dortmund

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Kobel
  • 39WolfSubstituted forZagadouat 56'minutes
  • 16AkanjiSubstituted forPongracicat 83'minutes
  • 15HummelsBooked at 49mins
  • 13Guerreiro
  • 19BrandtSubstituted forT Hazardat 56'minutes
  • 8Dahoud
  • 22BellinghamBooked at 90mins
  • 11Reus
  • 9HaalandSubstituted forWitselat 63'minutes
  • 21MalenSubstituted forMoukokoat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Zagadou
  • 10T Hazard
  • 14Schulz
  • 18Moukoko
  • 20Carvalho
  • 28Witsel
  • 30Passlack
  • 34Pongracic
  • 35Hitz
Referee:
Deniz Aytekin
Attendance:
500

Match Stats

Home TeamHoffenheimAway TeamB Dortmund
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home16
Away4
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home7
Away3
Fouls
Home14
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, TSG Hoffenheim 2, Borussia Dortmund 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, TSG Hoffenheim 2, Borussia Dortmund 3.

  3. Booking

    Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Post update

    Kevin Vogt (TSG Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund).

  6. Post update

    Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Marin Pongracic tries a through ball, but Youssoufa Moukoko is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Munas Dabbur (TSG Hoffenheim) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Angelo Stiller.

  8. Post update

    Corner, TSG Hoffenheim. Conceded by Marin Pongracic.

  9. Booking

    Munas Dabbur (TSG Hoffenheim) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Munas Dabbur (TSG Hoffenheim).

  11. Post update

    Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sebastian Rudy (TSG Hoffenheim) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Mahmoud Dahoud.

  14. Post update

    Hand ball by Ihlas Bebou (TSG Hoffenheim).

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Marin Pongracic replaces Manuel Akanji because of an injury.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, TSG Hoffenheim. Jacob Bruun Larsen replaces David Raum.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Youssoufa Moukoko replaces Donyell Malen.

  18. Post update

    Hand ball by Munas Dabbur (TSG Hoffenheim).

  19. Post update

    Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Kevin Vogt.

  20. Goal!

    Goal! TSG Hoffenheim 2, Borussia Dortmund 3. Georginio Rutter (TSG Hoffenheim) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Munas Dabbur with a through ball.

