Erling Braut Haaland scored before later going off injured as Borussia Dortmund won at Hoffenheim to move to within three points of Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich.
A Marco Reus strike and David Raum's own goal secured a third successive league win for Marco Rose's side.
Andrej Kramaric and Georginio Rutter replied for Hoffenheim, who missed the chance to climb into the top four.
Bayern can restore their six-point lead with a win at Hertha Berlin on Sunday.
Dortmund made the perfect start when Haaland tapped home Donyell Malen's cross from close range after six minutes for his 16th goal of the season, though he was forced off in the second half with an apparent groin injury and was replaced by Axel Witsel.
Former Leicester striker Kramaric brought the home side level with a spectacular volley just before half-time, but Malen teed up Reus to restore Dortmund's lead shortly before the hour.
Malen then made it a hat-trick of assists when his cutback was turned in to his own net by Raum to make it 3-1.
Rutter's cool finish from Munas Dabbour's chipped pass brought Hoffenheim back into the game, but they could not find the equaliser.
Line-ups
Hoffenheim
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Baumann
- 28Richards
- 22Vogt
- 21HübnerSubstituted forNordtveitat 62'minutes
- 9Bebou
- 8GeigerSubstituted forRudyat 62'minutesBooked at 66mins
- 13Stiller
- 17RaumSubstituted forBruun Larsenat 83'minutes
- 14BaumgartnerSubstituted forRutterat 9'minutes
- 10DabburBooked at 90mins
- 27Kramaric
Substitutes
- 6Nordtveit
- 7Bruun Larsen
- 16Rudy
- 23Adamyan
- 33Rutter
- 37Philipp
- 38Posch
- 39Bischof
- 44Asllani
B Dortmund
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Kobel
- 39WolfSubstituted forZagadouat 56'minutes
- 16AkanjiSubstituted forPongracicat 83'minutes
- 15HummelsBooked at 49mins
- 13Guerreiro
- 19BrandtSubstituted forT Hazardat 56'minutes
- 8Dahoud
- 22BellinghamBooked at 90mins
- 11Reus
- 9HaalandSubstituted forWitselat 63'minutes
- 21MalenSubstituted forMoukokoat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Zagadou
- 10T Hazard
- 14Schulz
- 18Moukoko
- 20Carvalho
- 28Witsel
- 30Passlack
- 34Pongracic
- 35Hitz
- Referee:
- Deniz Aytekin
- Attendance:
- 500
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, TSG Hoffenheim 2, Borussia Dortmund 3.
Booking
Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card.
Kevin Vogt (TSG Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund).
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Marin Pongracic tries a through ball, but Youssoufa Moukoko is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Munas Dabbur (TSG Hoffenheim) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Angelo Stiller.
Corner, TSG Hoffenheim. Conceded by Marin Pongracic.
Booking
Munas Dabbur (TSG Hoffenheim) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Munas Dabbur (TSG Hoffenheim).
Post update
Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Sebastian Rudy (TSG Hoffenheim) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Mahmoud Dahoud.
Hand ball by Ihlas Bebou (TSG Hoffenheim).
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Marin Pongracic replaces Manuel Akanji because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, TSG Hoffenheim. Jacob Bruun Larsen replaces David Raum.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Youssoufa Moukoko replaces Donyell Malen.
Hand ball by Munas Dabbur (TSG Hoffenheim).
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Kevin Vogt.
Goal!
Goal! TSG Hoffenheim 2, Borussia Dortmund 3. Georginio Rutter (TSG Hoffenheim) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Munas Dabbur with a through ball.