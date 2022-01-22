1899 Hoffenheim v Borussia Dortmund

First Half ends, TSG Hoffenheim 1, Borussia Dortmund 1.
Line-ups
Hoffenheim
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Baumann
- 28Richards
- 22Vogt
- 21Hübner
- 9Bebou
- 8Geiger
- 13Stiller
- 17Raum
- 14BaumgartnerSubstituted forRutterat 9'minutes
- 10Dabbur
- 27Kramaric
Substitutes
- 6Nordtveit
- 7Bruun Larsen
- 16Rudy
- 23Adamyan
- 33Rutter
- 37Philipp
- 38Posch
- 39Bischof
- 44Asllani
B Dortmund
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Kobel
- 39Wolf
- 16Akanji
- 15Hummels
- 13Guerreiro
- 19Brandt
- 8Dahoud
- 22Bellingham
- 11Reus
- 9Haaland
- 21Malen
Substitutes
- 5Zagadou
- 10T Hazard
- 14Schulz
- 18Moukoko
- 20Carvalho
- 28Witsel
- 30Passlack
- 34Pongracic
- 35Hitz
- Referee:
- Deniz Aytekin
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away3
Live Text
Half Time
Goal!
Goal! TSG Hoffenheim 1, Borussia Dortmund 1. Andrej Kramaric (TSG Hoffenheim) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ihlas Bebou with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Dennis Geiger (TSG Hoffenheim) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, TSG Hoffenheim. Conceded by Marius Wolf.
Attempt missed. Georginio Rutter (TSG Hoffenheim) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Chris Richards (TSG Hoffenheim) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by David Raum with a cross.
Corner, TSG Hoffenheim. Conceded by Marco Reus.
Corner, TSG Hoffenheim. Conceded by Manuel Akanji.
Offside, TSG Hoffenheim. Angelo Stiller tries a through ball, but David Raum is caught offside.
Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Benjamin Hübner (TSG Hoffenheim).
Foul by Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund).
Dennis Geiger (TSG Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Kevin Vogt (TSG Hoffenheim) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, TSG Hoffenheim. Conceded by Manuel Akanji.
Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andrej Kramaric (TSG Hoffenheim).
Attempt blocked. David Raum (TSG Hoffenheim) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Munas Dabbur.
Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Munas Dabbur (TSG Hoffenheim).