German Bundesliga
Hoffenheim1899 Hoffenheim1B DortmundBorussia Dortmund1

1899 Hoffenheim v Borussia Dortmund

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Hoffenheim

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Baumann
  • 28Richards
  • 22Vogt
  • 21Hübner
  • 9Bebou
  • 8Geiger
  • 13Stiller
  • 17Raum
  • 14BaumgartnerSubstituted forRutterat 9'minutes
  • 10Dabbur
  • 27Kramaric

Substitutes

  • 6Nordtveit
  • 7Bruun Larsen
  • 16Rudy
  • 23Adamyan
  • 33Rutter
  • 37Philipp
  • 38Posch
  • 39Bischof
  • 44Asllani

B Dortmund

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Kobel
  • 39Wolf
  • 16Akanji
  • 15Hummels
  • 13Guerreiro
  • 19Brandt
  • 8Dahoud
  • 22Bellingham
  • 11Reus
  • 9Haaland
  • 21Malen

Substitutes

  • 5Zagadou
  • 10T Hazard
  • 14Schulz
  • 18Moukoko
  • 20Carvalho
  • 28Witsel
  • 30Passlack
  • 34Pongracic
  • 35Hitz
Referee:
Deniz Aytekin

Match Stats

Home TeamHoffenheimAway TeamB Dortmund
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home9
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home6
Away2
Fouls
Home9
Away3

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, TSG Hoffenheim 1, Borussia Dortmund 1.

  2. Goal!

    Goal! TSG Hoffenheim 1, Borussia Dortmund 1. Andrej Kramaric (TSG Hoffenheim) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ihlas Bebou with a cross.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dennis Geiger (TSG Hoffenheim) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  4. Post update

    Corner, TSG Hoffenheim. Conceded by Marius Wolf.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Georginio Rutter (TSG Hoffenheim) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Chris Richards (TSG Hoffenheim) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by David Raum with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Corner, TSG Hoffenheim. Conceded by Marco Reus.

  8. Post update

    Corner, TSG Hoffenheim. Conceded by Manuel Akanji.

  9. Post update

    Offside, TSG Hoffenheim. Angelo Stiller tries a through ball, but David Raum is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Benjamin Hübner (TSG Hoffenheim).

  12. Post update

    Foul by Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund).

  13. Post update

    Dennis Geiger (TSG Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kevin Vogt (TSG Hoffenheim) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.

  15. Post update

    Corner, TSG Hoffenheim. Conceded by Manuel Akanji.

  16. Post update

    Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Andrej Kramaric (TSG Hoffenheim).

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. David Raum (TSG Hoffenheim) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Munas Dabbur.

  19. Post update

    Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Munas Dabbur (TSG Hoffenheim).

Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 22nd January 2022

  • Hoffenheim1899 Hoffenheim1B DortmundBorussia Dortmund1
  • B LeverkusenBayer 04 Leverkusen2AugsburgFC Augsburg0
  • B MgladbachBorussia Mönchengladbach1Union Berlin1. FC Union Berlin1
  • FreiburgSC Freiburg1StuttgartVfB Stuttgart0
  • FürthSpVgg Greuther Fürth1MainzMainz 050
  • VfL BochumVfL Bochum 184817:30Köln1. FC Köln

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich19151361184346
2B Dortmund20132550302041
3B Leverkusen20105546311535
4Freiburg209653223933
5Hoffenheim2095640301032
6Union Berlin208842825332
7RB Leipzig1984736231328
8Frankfurt207763030028
9Köln197753032-228
10Mainz208392722527
11B Mgladbach206592636-1023
12VfL Bochum1972101727-1023
13Hertha Berlin196492138-1722
14Arminia Bielefeld204972026-621
15Wolfsburg1963101730-1321
16Augsburg204791932-1319
17Stuttgart2046102234-1218
18Fürth2024141651-3510
View full German Bundesliga table

Top Stories