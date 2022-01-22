Last updated on .From the section St Johnstone

Manager Callum Davidson has confirmed St Johnstone have struck a deal to sign Irish defender John Mahon.

The 22-year-old signs from Sligo Rovers for a reported six-figure fee.

The Perth club's boss also revealed midfielder Cammy MacPherson has been recalled by parent club St Mirren, describing it as "a blow".

"Mahon is another great addition. We'll hopefully get him ready for the Dundee game [on Wednesday]," Davidson told BBC Scotland.

"He's a good player who has been highly sought after. We managed to sneak in there and get him."