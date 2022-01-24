Last updated on .From the section Bradford

Alex Bass has played seven times for Portsmouth this season

Bradford City have signed Portsmouth goalkeeper Alex Bass on loan until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old has made seven appearances in all competitions for Pompey this campaign.

He could make his debut for the Bantams in Tuesday's League Two trip to Walsall.

"I am looking forward to playing football in front of a great fanbase up here, and taking on a new challenge," he told the club website. external-link

