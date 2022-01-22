Last updated on .From the section Irish

Christy Manzinga broke the deadlock at Windsor Park

Linfield moved three points clear at the of the Irish Premiership table after a 2-0 victory over Glenavon.

Second-half goals by Christy Manzinga and Chris McKee broke Glenavon's resistance at Windsor Park and moved the Blues ahead of rivals Glentoran.

Dungannon Swifts boosted their chances of survival with a 3-1 win over strugglers Portadown.

Ballymena United beat basement side Warrenpoint Town 1-0 while Coleraine hammered Carrick Rangers 3-0.

With closest challengers Glentoran and Cliftonville having won on Friday night, the onus was on Linfield as they looked to re-establish their three-point advantage at the summit.

However, the Blues did not have it all their own way in an entertaining Windsor Park encounter in which both goalkeepers shone.

While Stephen Fallon forced a fine save from James Taylor, it was Glenavon who had the best chance to open the scoring in the first half when Robert Garrett fired inches wide of Chris Johns' right-hand post having taken a Conor McCloskey cross in his path before turning past the Linfield defence.

Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton introduced Jack O'Mahony for McCloskey at the break and the winger made an immediate impact when he delivered for Matthew Fitzpatrick, who headed over the bar.

After that, Taylor deepened the Blues' frustrations by producing four saves in the space of five minutes to thwart Kyle McClean, Jamie Mulgrew, Sam Roscoe and Ahmed Salam.

Glenavon would have taken the lead just after the hour-mark had it not been for Johns, who tipped Matthew Snoddy's deflected effort over the bar.

However, despite displaying plenty of attacking endeavour, the Lurgan Blues' hopes of a shock win were crushed when Manzinga met Mulgrew's right-wing cross with a first-time shot to break the deadlock on 64.

Glenavon's woes were then compounded by Rangers loanee McKee, who netted his first Linfield goal when he headed Mulgrew's cross home from six yards on 89.

Coleraine return to winning ways

At the Coleraine Showgrounds, Oran Kearney's Bannsiders ran out comfortable 3-0 winners against Carrick Rangers to pick up their first league victory in eight matches.

After Ben Tilney and Jordan Gibson spurned early chances for Carrick, Coleraine broke the deadlock when Rodney Brown headed home Jamie Glackin's free-kick on 26 minutes.

Glackin was involved again as his dangerous cross was sliced into his own net by Rangers defender Steven Gordon 12 minutes later, and the three points were secured when Lyndon Kane won a penalty after being brought down by Matthew Skeet before dusting himself don to covert the spot kick on 53 minutes.

Coleraine stay in sixth, level on points with Ballymena United below, while Carrick drop behind Dungannon Swifts and into 10th position.

Ballymena edge past Warrenpoint

Ballymena United claimed a fifth successive Premiership home win with a 1-0 success over Warrenpoint Town.

Warrenpoint had an early chance on the counter-attack when Fra McCaffrey pinched possession in the centre circle and played a one-two with Luke Wade Slater but although the Point skipper continued his run into the penalty area, he could only shoot high and wide.

United broke the deadlock on 37 minutes when skipper Leroy Millar latched onto a loose ball and burst into the penalty area before beating keeper Stephen McMullan at his near post with a left-footed shot.

The home side came within inches of doubling their lead less than two minutes into the second half as Paul McElroy's long-range strike came back off the post with McMullan beaten.

Leroy Millar netted the only goal of the game at the Warden Street Showgrounds

The visitors struggled to create opening but on 56 minutes they carved open the home defence but Wade Slater's shot was kept out by the outstretched leg of United keeper Sam Johnston.

Millar thought he had forced home a second goal following a corner but it was chalked off before substitute Ryan Waide raced clear and rounded McMullan only to see his effort cleared off the line by alert full-back Jonathan Leddy.

Millar struck the post from close range in the closing minutes before defender Ray O'Sullivan flashed over an injury time chance of an equaliser for the visitors, who remain firmly rooted at the foot of the table.

More to follow.