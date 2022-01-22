Last updated on .From the section Irish

Watch: Glens beat Crues in Seaview thriller

Glentoran manager Mick McDermott has said some Irish Premiership referees need a "personality transplant".

The Glens defeated Crusaders 2-1 on Friday but there were a number of controversial decisions made by referee Jamie Robinson.

Crusaders midfielder Jude Winchester and manager Stephen Baxter were both dismissed in the second-half at Seaview.

The Irish FA declined to respond to McDermott's comments.

However the association reiterated its commitment to supporting referees and officials.

"They don't get to know us, we don't get to know them," added McDermott on referees in the Irish Premiership.

"Not that it should be a personal thing, but some of them need a personality transplant. Can you do that? I don't know if we can do that."

Glentoran's comeback win over the Crues moves the east Belfast side level on points with Linfield at the top of the table, but speaking to BBC Sport after the match, McDermott said Robinson "lost control of the game".

'Referees need to show respect'

Visiting goalkeeper Aaron McCarey was booked for protesting Josh Robinson's early opener for Crusaders and home midfielder Ben Kennedy had a penalty appeal waved away shortly after.

The major turning point in the game came on 55 minutes when Winchester was shown a straight red card for a tackle on Joe Crowe - a decision that infuriated home players and coaches.

Manager Baxter was also sent off late in the game by Robinson, seemingly for comments made in the direction of the officials.

"I would hold my hand up and say I am never critical of referees in post-match interviews. I have never been and I even said last week that they need support," added McDermott.

Jude Winchester was controversially sent off by referee Jamie Robinson

"They are who they are. They need to improve - we know that, they know that - which is a good thing as there is action being taken that will hopefully support them and improve them.

"We talk about decisions, people can make mistakes, but you expect the demeanour of referees to be supportive.

"We are asking questions about the performances of referees, but that tonight was a loss of control and the game deteriorated - red cards for a manager, red cards for a player and I think there was three of four bookings in the first 11 minutes.

"We have to fill out our assessment forms and we are moving towards helping out, but the demeanour is what we can't change."