Matt Godden is Coventry's top scorer this season with 10 league goals from just 17 appearances, five of them from the bench

Coventry will be without Matt Godden this weekend after the striker had an emergency appendix operation.

City are yet to confirm how long he will be out, but Godden posted on Twitter that he was admitted to hospital on Wednesday.

"On Tuesday afternoon I started feeling stomach cramps that by the evening were unbearable," said Godden.

"Thanks to the advice of our medical team and club doctor on Wednesday I was admitted to Coventry Hospital."

City, ninth in the Championship, host fellow play-off hopefuls Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

They are already without on-loan Chelsea midfielder Ian Maatsen and wing-back Fankaty Dabo - and this week allowed another striker Tyler Walker to go on loan to Portsmouth.

No reference was made to Godden's emergency surgery at Friday's pre-match news conference for the QPR game.

"We've kind of balanced things with Tyler Walker going out to Portsmouth," Coventry manager Mark Robins told BBC CWR.

"In terms of finance, I've been able to make that work. Tyler needed to go out and play.

"But we've got Martyn Waghorn coming back and we've got Viktor Gyokeres and Matty Godden and then you've got Fabio Tavares who is flying in the under-23s.

"Ultimately, were not looking to do anything else, but you're always wanting to do things that can improve you as a team or as a squad."